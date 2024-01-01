Trump’s support from Hispanic and youth voters grows over Biden: Live
President Joe Biden now trails Donald Trump among Hispanic and young voters, a USA Today/Suffolk University survey found
Related video: Trump claims former White House doctor told him he was healthier than Obama
Donald Trump is emerging strong among Hispanics and young voters as Joe Biden trails with key parts of the demographic that helped him get elected in 2020, a new survey found.
In a survey by USA Today and Suffolk University, 39per cent of Hispanic voters said they’d vote for Mr Trump, compared to 34 per cent who said they would for Mr Biden — a significant decline from Mr Biden’s 65per cent of support from the same group in 2020.
The survey found that Mr Biden earns 63per cent support among Black voters, 24 per cent less than in 2020.
Twelve per cent of Black voters surveyed said they would vote for Mr Trump, the same as in the past presidential election.
Mr Biden has lost his overwhelming lead with young voters, with just 33 per cent of those surveyed saying they would vote for him, while Mr Trump earned 37 per cent support among that group.
The glaring red light for Mr Biden is the enthusiasm gap.
Only 18 per cent of Mr Biden’s supporters labelled themselves as a “10” on a scale measuring enthusiasm.
By contrast, 44 per cent of Trump supporters list themselves the same way.
Poll shows Biden losing to Trump as Black, Latino, youth support drops
A new poll shows President Joe Biden losing to former president Donald Trump in 2024 as Mr Biden’s support among Black, Latino and young voters has dropped.
A USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll showed that the president has failed to consolidate parts of the coalition that propelled him to the White House in 2020.
Mr Trump, who has a commanding lead in every state that holds an early nominating contest for the Republican nomination for president, beats Mr Biden in a head-to-head with 39 per cent compared to Mr Biden’s 37 per cent.
Only 63 per cent of Black voters support Mr Biden. In 2020, Black voters propelled him to victory in the South Carolina primary, which led to him winning the Democratic nomination.
In his victory speech in November, he thanked Black voters, saying “You’ve always had my back, and I’ll have yours.”
The Independent’s Eric Garcia reports:
Poll shows Biden losing to Trump as Black, Latino, youth support drops
Biden lags behind Trump with Hispanic and young voters and faces an enthusiasm gap
Trump gets more than 60% in national GOP polling average
Former President Donald Trump gets more than 60 per cent in FiveThirtyEight’s national GOP primary polling average as of 29 December. In January of 2023, Mr Trump was standing at about 42 per cent support.
Polling average as of 29 December:
Donald Trump: 61.2%
Nikki Haley: 11.0%
Ron DeSantis: 11.7%
Vivek Ramaswamy: 3.5%
Chris Christie: 3.4%
Asa Hutchinson: 0.6%
A new poll in New Hampshire shows Haley squeezed Trump’s lead
The former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley has tightened the gap between her and the prominent frontrunner in New Hampshire, according to a 21 December poll from American Research Group.
The poll indicated that 33 per cent of likely New Hampshire GOP primary voters support the former president while 29 per cent support Ms Haley, meaning she has closed in on him within four percentage points.
In response to the recent poll, Mr Trump took to Truth Social, blasting it as a “scam.”
He wrote, “FAKE NEW HAMPSHIRE POLL WAS RELEASED ON BIRDBRAIN. JUST ANOTHER SCAM! RATINGS CHALLENGED FOXNEWS WILL PLAY IT TO THE HILT. SUNUNU NOW ONE OF THE LEAST POPULAR GOVERNORS IN U.S. REAL POLL TO FOLLOW.”
The poll also indicated that Chris Christie has pulled ahead of Ron DeSantis in the state, boasting 13 per cent compared to the Florida Republican’s mere 6 per cent.
Biden may alienate young voters with handling of Gaza conflict, poll finds
Joe Biden’s management of the US’s role in the conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip is deeply unpopular thanks in part to a serious divide among Americans generationally regarding the war.
A new poll from The New York Times and Siena College finds Mr Biden trailing his expected 2020 challenger, Donald Trump, when Americans are asked which politician they’d trust more to lead the US through the crisis. It’s a finding that underscores how badly the incumbent president’s numbers are with voters in his own party as he heads into an election year facing calls not just from Republicans but from Democrats as well to step aside and let a younger candidate run.
Mr Biden’s support from young voters is cratering. Nearly three out of four voters ages 18-29 say they disapprove of Mr Biden’s handling of the conflict — a dismal sign for an incumbent who is consumed with the task of shoring up a coalition that in 2020 included a major surge in the youth vote. Younger voters turned out in 2020 and largely voted against Donald Trump; an analysis from Tufts University found that the percentage of young voters who participated in 2020 jumped 11 points from the previous election cycle.
The reason for the disillusionment of Mr Biden’s younger supporters on this issue is clear: Millennials and Gen Z are more broadly opposed to the Israeli government’s handling of the conflict, which has claimed more than 19,000 lives and has yet to result in the death of any prominent members of Hamas leadership.
Biden’s approval rating plunges to all-time low
US President Joe Biden’s approval rating hit an all-time low on Monday, with just 34 per cent of respondents to a new poll saying they approve of the job he is doing in the White House.
By contrast, 61 per cent said they were dissatisfied with his performance when consulted for the latest survey from Monmouth University, conducted between 30 November and 4 December.
The remaining five per cent of people surveyed said they had not yet made up their minds about the president’s first term.
The Biden administration’s approach to tackling illegal immigration (69 per cent disapproval) and taming inflation (68 per cent disapproval) were identified as areas of particular concern, according to Monmouth.
Meanwhile, 53 per cent were disappointed with the president’s record on job creation and 52 per cent by his administration’s work on bolstering transport and energy infrastructure.
“The Biden administration keeps touting their infrastructure investments and a host of positive economic indicators,” said Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute.
“Those data points may be factual, but most Americans are still smarting from higher prices caused by post-pandemic inflation. This seems to be what’s driving public opinion. There is political danger in pushing a message that basically tells people their take on their own situation is wrong.”
Twenty per cent said the economy, including jobs and the stock market, was the most important problem facing the country, with 14 per cent saying inflation and the cost of living. Less than one per cent said abortion and less than half a per cent said election integrity, one of Mr Trump’s main hangups as he continues to make the false claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him.
Ten per cent listed immigration as their top issue, with three per cent saying healthcare, and two per cent each saying crime and gun policies.
Thirty-seven per cent of respondents said they approve of how Mr Biden is handling the job, with 58 per cent saying they disapprove. In July, 39 per cent approved of his job performance and 54 per cent disapproved.
Forty-three per cent said they had a favourable view of Mr Trump, while 55 per cent had an unfavourable view. For Mr Biden, those figures were 39 and 57 per cent respectively.
Asked about the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians, 38 per cent said they thought Mr Biden would do a better job, with 46 per cent backing Mr Trump on the issue.
If responding prospective voters weren’t forced to choose between Mr Trump and Mr Biden but were given the option of backing “another candidate” or saying they wouldn’t vote if they were the candidates, 39 per cent said they would back Mr Biden, 41 per cent said they would support Mr Trump and seven per cent said they would vote for another candidate. Five per cent said they wouldn’t vote and seven per cent either didn’t know or declined to answer.
In July, Mr Trump and Mr Biden were tied on 43 per cent each.
Among those not supporting either candidate, when asked, “If you had to decide between the two today, would you lean more toward” Mr Biden or Mr Trump, 26 per cent said the Democrat, 24 per cent said the Republican and 50 per cent said they were unsure or refused to answer.
Among those taking part in the survey, 30 per cent said high school was their highest level of education, with 23 per cent reporting having a bachelor’s degree and 14 per cent having a graduate or professional degree.
Trump leads Biden in national poll as GOP primary nears
Donald Trump leads Joe Biden by two points in the latest national polling of registered voters by The New York Times and Siena College.
The former president leads his successor by 46 to 44 per cent, with nine per cent either saying they don’t know who they would back or declining to answer the question.
According to the poll, which was conducted between 10 and 14 December, 92 per cent of respondents said they were at least somewhat likely to vote, with 29 per cent saying they were very likely to vote, and 53 per cent saying they were almost certain that they would show up at the ballot box.
In 2020, 66.8 per cent voted – the highest turnout of the 21st century.
New poll shows Trump narrowing lead over Nikki Haley in New Hampshire
Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley is emerging as a strong Republican alternative to Donald Trump, with new polling from New Hampshire showing Ms Haley getting a boost of support from potential voters.
In a CBS News/YouGov poll of potential Republican primary voters in New Hampshire, 29 per cent said they’d vote for Ms Haley compared to 44 per cent who said they would for Mr Trump.
The numbers reflect potential voters’ changing opinion of Ms Haley, who in November had 18 per cent in an Emerson College/WHDH poll of New Hampshire voters compared to Mr Trump, who had 49 per cent.
The new results from CBS News and YouGov come nearly a week after New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu endorsed Ms Haley for 2024 president.
It indicates that while the former president remains the frontrunner of the party, Ms Haley is catching up to him heading into primary season.
Potential Republican primary voters said they view Ms Haley as more likable, a better role model and more reasonable than Mr Trump who is facing a myriad of criminal trials in the coming year.
Despite this, most voters are still supporting the former president in the Granite State – though Mr Sununu says that may not last long.
“There’s so many folks undecided,” the New Hampshire governor told ABC’s This Week on Sunday. “A lot of decisions won’t be made really until the last couple of weeks,” Mr Sununu said.
Gretchen Whitmer releases slate of endorsements as shadow 2028 race takes shape
The 2024 election will officially be underway in just a few weeks, as Iowa voters head to caucus on 15 January. But the shadow 2028 presidential campaign, at least among Democrats, appears to be taking shape as well.
Speculation about the next presidential election cycle kicked into second gear last month when California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat who has repeatedly insisted that his name will not be in the running for the 2024 election, appeared onstage for a rare moderated debate with Ron DeSantis. The Florida governor remains a candidate for the 2024 Republican nomination, but continues to significantly trail frontrunner Donald Trump in both national and state-level polling.
Mr Newsom’s debate-stage sparring with Mr DeSantis led many to believe that he holds his own national ambitions. Further evidence for that argument can be found in the form of his recent official travel abroad to meet with the leaders of Israel and China.
But the California Democrat is hardly the only one taking very public steps towards securing a national profile among their party. On Tuesday, Michigan’s Governor Gretchen Whitmer released a slate of congressional endorsements through her Fight Like Hell PAC for roughly two dozen centre-left House members; the majority were in key presidential battleground states. Just one was from her own home state.
The list includes Hillary Scholten of Michigan, Susan Wild and Chris DeLuzio of Pennsylvania, Jahanna Hayes of Connecticut, Emilia Sykes of Ohio, Steven Horsford of Nevada, Angie Craig of Minnesota and Lauren Underwood of Illinois.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies