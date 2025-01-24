New negative revelations about Hegseth surface ahead of tight confirmation vote

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Fox News host Pete Hegseth heads into a tight confirmation vote Friday to become the nation’s defense secretary amid more negative revelations about his relationship with women.

MSNBC reported Thursday that a non-disparagement clause in Hegseth’s second divorce agreement in 2018 bars both Hegseth and his second ex-wife from saying anything negative about the other in front of their children or in “any public discourse, including through either traditional media or social media.”

The clause raises the possibility of a hidden history which could impact decisions about Hegseth’s fitness for a position at the top of the Defense Department

The ex sister-in-law of Hegseth’s former wife, Samantha, submitted a sworn affidavit Tuesday to the Senate Armed Services Committee, saying that Hegseth was physically abusive in his marriage to Samantha.

Samantha Hegseth has denied the physical abuse allegations by Danielle Hegseth, who was married to the Fox News host’s brother.

But Samathan Hegseth, who is bound by the non-disparagement agreement, has not denied allegations that she feared for her safety or that she had a code word to send when she felt threatened.

“There was no physical abuse in my marriage,” Samantha Hegseth told NBC News. “This is the only further statement I will make to you.”

Pete Hegseth has denied all the accusations.

That news followed another revelation Thursday that Hegseth paid a substantial $50,000 to a woman who accused him of sexual assault in 2017, another accusation he has denied. He revealed the amount to a senator during his confirmation process.

Hegseth told lawmakers during the confirmation hearings that he had consensual sex with the woman and was “falsely accused” of assault. But he paid the woman as part of a nondisclosure agreement. He revealed the $50,000 payment to senator as part of the confirmation process.

At the time of the encounter, he was married to his second wife and fathered a child with a woman he was having an affair with. She would become his third wife.

Republican Senators Susan Collins of Maine and and Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski already voted Thursday against advancing Hegseth to the final confirmation vote Friday.

Democrats have opposed Hegseth’s nomination to head the Defense Department.

“Pete Hegseth has shown himself not only incapable of running a large organization, he often shows himself incapable of showing up or showing up in a way where he could get anything done,” Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said of the nominee.

Hegseth said at his confirmation hearings he was “not a perfect person.” Apart from the sexual assault accusation, he has been accused of abusing alcohol on multiple occassions, and of mismanaging the finances of two veteran groups he ran before joining Fox News in 2014.

Hegseth also has no experience managing a large number of employees — or a massive budget. The Department of Defense, the largest agency in the federal government, has a budget of $841 billion and employs 2.8 million people.

open image in gallery Trump Inauguration Defense Secretary nominee Pete Hegseth, right, takes a photo with members of the military at the Commander in Chief Ball, Monday ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Murkowski said Hegseth won’t get her vote at the final confirmation tally because of his behavior.

“While the allegations of sexual assault and excessive drinking do nothing to quiet my concerns, the past behaviors Mr. Hegseth has admitted to, including infidelity on multiple occasions, demonstrate a lack of judgment that is unbecoming of someone who would lead our armed forces,” she said.