Obama to campaign in Wisconsin for Democratic Senate candidate trailing in the polls
Wisconsin race could alter balance of Senate
Former president Barack Obama is heading to Wisconsin later this month to back the faltering campaign of Democratic Senate hopeful Mandela Barnes, a race that could help determine who controls the upper house.
Mr Obama, who handily won Wisconsin in 2008 and 2012, is reportedly bound for the state on 29 October, and will also campaign on behalf of governor Tony Evers.
Mr Barnes, currently lieutenant governor, is facing off against Republican incumbent Ron Johnson, who is seeking a third term.
Last week, a CBS/YouGov poll showed Mr Barnes trailing by one percentage point, as voters rate Mr Johnson as a better option on top-bill issues like crime and the economy.
The lieutenant governor, who could become Wisconsin’s first Black senator, has focused on campaign issues like abortion, election integrity, and Mr Johnson’s views on the January 6 riots at the US Capitol
Republicans have hammered him as an alleged support of the movement to defund the police. He’s denied supporting it, calling the attacks “lies,” though a CNN investigation found that he’s previously voice support for directing police funding to non-violent social service programmes and abolishing Immigrations and Customs Enforcement.
Mr Obama has kept a much lower profile than Donald Trump during this midterm season, though the Democrat has reportedly fielded numerous offers to campaign in races around the country.
Allies told CNN he fears that campaigning in too many races would fire up Republican opposition and be counterproductive.
Mr Trump, meanwhile, has criss-crosssed the country to back candidates like Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania, Kari Lake in Arizona, and Tudor Dixon in Michigan.
At numerous campaign-style events, Mr Trump has continued to spread false claims about the 2020 election and fueled speculation that he’s planning a 2024 comeback run at the White House.
Democrats, according to election models, could use all the help they can get this November.
According to the election prediction model at political data journalism outlet FiveThirtyEight, Democrats are only slightly favoured to retain control of the Senate, while Republicans show a strong chance of winning the House of Representatives.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies