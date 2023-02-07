State of the Union - live: Biden to tackle China, billionaire tax as Republican boycotts speech over ‘lies’
President Joe Biden will deliver his annual State of the Union address to Congress on Tuesday and is expected to tackle the growing “spy balloon” diplomatic row with China and revive his plan to increase taxes on billionaires and corporations to ensure the US can continue to meet its financial obligations. He is otherwise expected to highlight the policy and legislative successes of his administration’s first two years at the helm and make an implicit campaign pitch as he plans another run for the White House in 2024.
Despite Mr Biden’s success during the 2022 midterm elections – where Democrats actually picked up a seat in the Senate and staved off a red wave in the House of Representatives – polls continue to show the nation is less than excited about the prospect of another term for the incumbent, who turned 80 in November.
The president is also likely to celebrate the recent positive economic news for the US, following stronger-than-expected job growth in January, as well as moderating inflation. National economic cirector Brian Deese told reporters that Mr Biden will seek to frame his economic achievements as an “area of contrast” with his Republican opponents.
Can Biden win back his supporters during the State of the Union?
When President Joe Biden delivers his second State of the Union address to a packed House of Representatives chamber on Tuesday, it will be his last chance to sell his message — and his imminent candidacy for reelection — to an American public that has proven stubbornly immune to his charm offensives.
Although Mr Biden’s Democratic allies fared far better in last year’s midterm elections than expected of an incumbent president’s party by picking up a Senate seat and losing their House majority by just a handful of seats, the 46th president remains under water in most major opinion polls.
An ABC News / Washington Post poll of 1,003 adults taken at the end of last month showed just 42 per cent of respondents approve of his performance, with a majority of Americans — 53 per cent — saying they either “strongly” or “somewhat” disapprove of how Mr Biden has conducted himself in office.
Andrew Feinberg has this look at the stakes of the SOTU.
Biden aims to sway a sceptical nation as polls show him under water
The president delivers his second State of the Union address on Tuesday as polls show he remains unpopular
Stinging NYT profile says even Kamala Harris’s close allies have ‘lost hope’
The US vice president will be sat quietly beside Speaker McCarthy to watch Mr Biden’s address tonight – and that is just one of the criticisms levelled against her in a brutal New York Times profile just published.
“I can’t think of one thing she’s done except stay out of the way and stand beside him at certain ceremonies,” prominent Democratic fundraiser John Morgan says in the piece.
Ouch.
Josh Marcus has this report.
NYT shocks with profile of Kamala Harris that says even her allies have ‘lost hope’
Democrats privately worried that Kamala Harris is a liability for the 2024 ticket
Biden to address US relationship with China in State of the Union address
President Biden will discuss the nation’s relationship with China during his State of the Union address on Tuesday, according to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, although she did not specify what precisely he was expected to say.
The US, however, will keep “open lines of communication” with China in the fallout from the balloon incident, she told reporters at the White House on Monday.
She said it is “up to China to figure out what kind of relationship they want” in its wake.
Secretary of state Antony Blinken’s postponed trip to China, which was shelved in the midst of the surveillance balloon discovery, will be “back on the books” when time permits, Ms Jean-Pierre said.
President Biden also told reporters that he recent incident will not change his speech plans.
Mary Miller to skip State of the Union over Biden ‘lies'
The Illinois Republican announced on Monday that she would not be attending tonight’s speech, accusing President Biden of repeatedly “lying”.
“Joe Biden’s presidency has been filled with lie after lie, especially lies about the border being secure, inflation being temporary, and the DOJ targeting parents for attending school board meetings,” she said in a statement issued by her office.
“I will not be attending Biden’s State of the Union to listen to him lie about the damage he has caused to our country while the left-wing media and members of Congress applaud his lies.”
She made similar comments in a radio interview with Breitbart News over the weekend.
Her protest has not stopped Ms Miller inviting a provocative choice of guest, however.
McCarthy calls on Washington to ‘act like adults’ over debt ceiling
Ahead of the State of the Union, House speaker Kevin McCarthy has said that defaulting on US debt is not an option but called on Washington to change its behaviour in exchange for raising the debt limit.
The California Republican laid out House Republicans’ terms for negotiations in advance of President Biden’s address to Congress on Tuesday.
Mr McCarthy compared the debt limit to a teenager who spent past the limit of a credit card.
“Yes, you pay for it, but, now this is important, you don’t allow their bad spending habits to continue to change their behaviour so it never happens again,” he said.
“Well, I think I speak for most Americans, when I say it’s time for Washington to change its behaviour and act like adults.”
Eric Garcia has this report.
McCarthy: debt default is ‘not an option’; calls on Washington to change behaviour
McCarthy delivers a pre-buttal to Joe Biden’s state of the Union
Joe Biden to revive plan for billionaire tax in State of the Union address
According to The Financial Times, the president “will take aim at Wall Street and corporate America” in his address this evening by reviving plans for a tax on billionaires and by calling on Congress to quadruple the 1 per cent excise tax on share buybacks introduced as part of last year’s Inflation Reduction Act.
Citing a White House preview of the economic arguments within Mr Biden’s speech, the newspaper reports that, as expected, he will champion the climbdown in inflation and the strength of the labour market while also calling for deficit reduction “through additional reforms to ensure the wealthy and largest corporations pay their fair share”.
His ambitions for higher taxes on high-income households did not receive total support when Democrats held both houses of Congress and is likely to face even more vehement opposition with the Republicans claiming a majority in the lower chamber since the midterms.
“Fiscal policy will be a crucial political battleground over the next few months as Biden tries to secure an increase in the US debt limit from congressional Republicans to avoid a damaging default on America’s financial obligations,” the FT explains.
The GOP is likely to prefer spending cuts to allow for the raise in the borrowing limit but the president clearly favours asking major corporations and the wealthy to share a greater proportion of the burden, an argument the business world is not likely to be so keen on.
MAGA Republicans deride Biden over Capitol fences ahead of State of the Union
Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert, two of the most outspoken members of the GOP, have taken to social media to attack President Biden after security barriers were erected around the US Capitol on Sunday evening in preparation for his State of the Union address tonight.
“Joe Biden is more afraid of Americans visiting their Capitol than a Chinese Spy Balloon invading our air space that could have carried God only knows what,” the conspiracy-minded Georgia representative wrote, striking a distinctly Trumpian note by arguing that basic security measures prove that “walls work on the ground”.
Also channeling Mr Trump with a very old attack line, Ms Boebert suggested the barriers were in place “to ensure Biden doesn’t wander off”. Ho ho.
ICYMI: What time is Joe Biden’s State of the Union address and where can I watch?
President Joe Biden’s second State of the Union (SOTU) address will take place before a joint session of Congress on the evening of Tuesday 7 February, presenting him with a fresh opportunity to lay out the key issues facing the nation and frame the 2024 presidential race in his own terms.
Mr Biden’s latest SOTU speech will be his first since the Republicans took control of the House of Representatives after November’s midterms and it remains to be seen how receptive GOP members will be to what he has to say, with the prospect of performative boredom, hostility and booing distinctly likely.
An experienced speechmaker, the president is unlikely to be intimidated either way.
He will be flanked, as is customary, by the new House speaker, Kevin McCarthy, and his vice president, Kamala Harris, as he delivers his address to the assembled members of the House and Senate, with family, friends and specially invited guests looking down from the balcony of the lower chamber.
RowVaughn and Rodney Wells, the mother and stepfather of the late Tyre Nichols, and Brandon Tsay, the hero of the Monterey Park mass shooting, will be among their number this year.
Joe Sommerlad reports.
How to watch Joe Biden’s State of the Union address
How to watch President Joe Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address
What will Joe Biden tell the nation after a bruising midterm season?
Look for new faces and fresh political dynamics as President Joe Biden delivers this year’s State of the Union address, coupled with attention to some old problems brought back into painful focus by recent events.
The president on Tuesday night will stand before a joint session of Congress for the first time since voters in the midterm elections handed control of the House to Republicans. Biden, like presidents past, will make the case that the nation is strong and that better days lie ahead. But he finds himself in choppy waters as he passes the halfway mark of his term.
After a series of legislative victories during the first two years of Biden’s term, Republicans are looking to undo some of his early wins. Recent mass shootings and a police killing in Memphis, Tennessee, have brought renewed focus to the issues of gun violence and excessive police force. And on the foreign policy front, Biden faces the formidable task of keeping a Western alliance — and the American electorate — united behind Ukraine in its effort to repel Russia’s ongoing invasion. He’s also dealing with fallout from the U.S. downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon that floated across the U.S. last week. On top of all that, a special counsel is investigating how classified information from Biden’s days as vice president and senator ended up at his Delaware home and former office.
Aamer Madhani and Colleen Long report.
What to Watch: New political vibes this State of the Union
Expect lots of new faces and fresh political dynamics as President Joe Biden delivers this year’s State of the Union address
Flashback: The famous ‘You lie!’ heckler during Obama’s State of the Union
Perhaps the most famous State of the Union moment in recent memory was not a stirring speech from a president, but a heckle shouted from the crowd.
In 2009, as Barack Obama outlined his immigration plans, Representative Joe Wilson of South Carolina stood up and shouted, “You lie!” at the president, a shocking breach of Washington decorum.
You can watch the exchange here.
Rep Wilson is still in Congress, and he’s still giving Democratic presidents a hard time.
On Saturday, he called on Joe Biden to resign over the Chinese spy balloon incident.
