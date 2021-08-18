Biden news – live: President to face first interview over Afghanistan, as all Americans to return home
President Joe Biden will face his first media interview over the situation in Afghanistan later today.
Between 12pm and 2pm GMT (7am and 9am EST) the president is scheduled to be interviewed by former White House communications director George Stephanopoulos on ABC News.
Late last night, national security adviser Jake Sullivan clarified remarks he had made earlier regarding getting all American citizens out of Afghanistan, insisting that all Americans would be returned home.
He said on Twitter: “When I was asked about whether we’re going to get all Americans out of Afghanistan I said ‘that’s what we intent to do’ and that’s exactly what we’ll do and are accomplishing right now with HKIA [Hamid Karzai International Airport] re-opened and operational, thanks to the incredible work of our troops and diplomats”.
Earlier, during a White House press conference, Mr Sullivan had refused to confirm if US troops would remain at the airport in Kabul beyond the end of August if all Americans had not been evacuated from the country.
Video appears to show desperate Afghan filming himself clinging to side of moving plane
A man appears to have filmed himself along with several others, clinging to the side of a US Air Force plane as it prepares to take off from an Afghan airport.
Those seen gripping the sides of the plane can be seen waving to crowds along the runway
Thousands of Afghans are increasingly desperate to flee the country after the Taliban’s victory over Afghan military forces.
While president Biden has called the anguish of trapped Afghan civilians "gut-wrenching", and acknowledged that the Taliban achieved a much faster takeover than his administration anticipated, he has said that he stands “squarely behind” his decision to withdraw US combat forces from the country.
President Biden ‘takes responsibility’ for Afghanistan decisions
President Biden “takes responsibility” for all Afghanistan decisions made by the US government amid the Taliban’s sweep to power across the country, the national security adviser has said.
At a White House press briefing on Tuesday, Jake Sullivan said that the president was “taking responsibility for every decision the United States government took with respect to Afghanistan because as he said, the buck stops with him.”
He added: “I am also taking responsibility, and so are my colleagues, the secretary of state, the secretary of defence, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the directors of our intelligence agencies. We as a national security team collectively take responsibility for every decision”.
US government watchdog issues scathing report on America’s efforts in Afghanistan
A US government watchdog has issued a scathing report on America’s efforts in Afghanistan.
The report, issued amid chaotic scenes of Afghans trying to flee the country following the Taliban’s capture of Kabul, recaps the “many failures” of the reconstruction efforts in the country over the past 20 years.
“If the goal was to rebuild and leave behind a country that can sustain itself and pose little threat to US national security interests, the overall picture is bleak,” the report says.
“The extraordinary costs were meant to serve a purpose – though the definition of purpose evolved over time,” it added.
Over the two decades the US was militarily engaged in Afghanistan, nearly USD $1 trillion was spent and 2443 US troops lost their lives, alongside 1,444 allied trips, 66,000 Afghan troops and more than 48,000 Afghan civilians.
Graeme Massie reports.
President Joe Biden to give first interview on Afghanistan
President Joe Biden is scheduled to give his first interview on Afghanistan on Tuesday.
He will be sitting down with former White House communications director George Stephanopoulos of ABC news to speak about the US troop withdrawal and unfolding situation in the Middle Eastern country.
The interview is expected to air early in the morning in America, between 7am and 9am EST – between 12pm and 2pm GMT.
The Independent will be covering the interview live here.
White House aide clarifies comments to insist that all Americans will be brought home
National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has clarified comments he made earlier, insisting that all Americans will be brought back home.
Following a White House press conference, where Mr Sullivan refused to confirm if US troops would remain in Kabul to assist with evacuations beyond the end of August, he took to Twitter to set the record straight.
On Tuesday evening, he tweeted: “When I was asked about whether we’re going to get all Americans out of Afghanistan I said ‘that’s what we intent to do’ and that’s exactly what we’ll do and are accomplishing right now with HKIA [Hamid Karzai International Airport] re-opened and operational, thanks to the incredible work of our troops and diplomats”.
Graeme Massie reports.
