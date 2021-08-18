✕ Close Joe Biden refuses to take questions after Afghanistan statement

President Joe Biden will face his first media interview over the situation in Afghanistan later today.

Between 12pm and 2pm GMT (7am and 9am EST) the president is scheduled to be interviewed by former White House communications director George Stephanopoulos on ABC News.

We’ll be covering the interview live here.

Late last night, national security adviser Jake Sullivan clarified remarks he had made earlier regarding getting all American citizens out of Afghanistan, insisting that all Americans would be returned home.

He said on Twitter: “When I was asked about whether we’re going to get all Americans out of Afghanistan I said ‘that’s what we intent to do’ and that’s exactly what we’ll do and are accomplishing right now with HKIA [Hamid Karzai International Airport] re-opened and operational, thanks to the incredible work of our troops and diplomats”.

Earlier, during a White House press conference, Mr Sullivan had refused to confirm if US troops would remain at the airport in Kabul beyond the end of August if all Americans had not been evacuated from the country.