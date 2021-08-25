✕ Close Secretary of State Antony Blinken says 1,500 Americans still in Afghanistan

Joe Biden has been accused of signing the death warrants of Afghans who have helped the US after he refused to extend his 31 August deadline for withdrawing American troops from Afghanistan.

The American president said personnel faced an increased risk of attacks by Isis suicide bombers, adding: “The sooner we finish, the better.”

For its part, the Taliban has begun blocking access to Kabul airport, preventing escape. At the White House briefing on Wednesday press secretary Jen Psaki said there is no quid pro quo with the Taliban when asked if they are bing offered cash or supplies in exchange for their cooperation.

The Pentagon has said that a helicopter rescue beyond the airport perimeter brought more people into the airfield under cover of darkness. This is the third such mission a spokesperson confirmed.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken says that they estimate there are 1,500 Americans still in Afghanistan, including 500 who have now been directed to the airport and a group of school students on a trip from California.

Meanwhile, two congressmen who flew to Kabul to “conduct oversight” of the evacuation, have been slammed for their unannounced “Instagram trip”. The Pentagon says their presence “took time away” from other operations.