Biden news: Psaki says no quid pro quo with Taliban as Blinken says 1500 Americans still in Afghanistan
President insists Afghanistan exit ‘the sooner, the better’ despite pleas by G7 allies for more time
Secretary of State Antony Blinken says 1,500 Americans still in Afghanistan
Joe Biden has been accused of signing the death warrants of Afghans who have helped the US after he refused to extend his 31 August deadline for withdrawing American troops from Afghanistan.
The American president said personnel faced an increased risk of attacks by Isis suicide bombers, adding: “The sooner we finish, the better.”
For its part, the Taliban has begun blocking access to Kabul airport, preventing escape. At the White House briefing on Wednesday press secretary Jen Psaki said there is no quid pro quo with the Taliban when asked if they are bing offered cash or supplies in exchange for their cooperation.
The Pentagon has said that a helicopter rescue beyond the airport perimeter brought more people into the airfield under cover of darkness. This is the third such mission a spokesperson confirmed.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken says that they estimate there are 1,500 Americans still in Afghanistan, including 500 who have now been directed to the airport and a group of school students on a trip from California.
Meanwhile, two congressmen who flew to Kabul to “conduct oversight” of the evacuation, have been slammed for their unannounced “Instagram trip”. The Pentagon says their presence “took time away” from other operations.
Biden refuses to budge on withdrawal deadline
Here is our overnight story with all the detail on Boris Johnson’s failed attempt to buy more time for fleeing Afghans.
Afghans are facing a dark and dangerous future after Boris Johnson and other leaders failed to persuade the US to extend its deadline for evacuation flights, while the Taliban said citizens would no longer be allowed to go to the airport.
With the window of escape rapidly shutting, there is deep apprehension among those who fear persecution by the Talibs that they will be abandoned, trapped in the country isolated from the outside world, writes Kim Sengupta and Andrew Woodcock.
It was reported last night that both Britain and the United States could withdraw even sooner than 31 August because of the need to drawdown troops — perhaps in as little as 36 hours.
Several G7 leaders – believed to include French president Emmanuel Macron and the European Commission’s Ursula von der Leyen as well as the prime minister – voiced concern that thousands will be left behind because of Joe Biden’s self-imposed 31 August deadline.
Boris Johnson fails to persuade Joe Biden to delay Afghanistan exit
Days left to complete airlift as Taliban bans Afghans from airport
UK resigned to Washington’s decision
Dominic Raab, the UK’s foreign secretary, struck a defeated tone on Wednesday morning when questioned about the evacuation effort.
Asked about Tuesday's G7 meeting, the 31 August deadline, and Joe Biden's comment that the sooner the the evacuation in Afghanistan is finished the better, Mr Raab told BBC Breakfast: "Well look, it's clear that the troops will be withdrawn by the end of the month."
Just one in four Americans approve of Biden’s management of Afghan withdrawal, poll finds
Only about one-quarter of Americans give Joe Biden positive marks on his handling of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, even as a majority still says that America’s exit is a good idea overall, writes John Bowden.
A poll from USA Today/Suffolk University taken 19-23 August shows just 26 per cent of respondents approving of how Mr Biden has managed the evacuations from Kabul, while 53 per cent agreed that the US still needed to leave the country.
The poll illustrates the wide gap between how those who support a withdrawal expected the US government to manage the removal of US civilians and their allies, and the actual reality that unfolded over the last week following the fall of Kabul to Taliban forces last Sunday.
Just one in four Americans approve of how Joe Biden is managing the Afghan withdrawal
White House has taken fire over abandonment of Afghans and security of Americans
US military developing contingency plans for staying in Afghanistan after 31 August
Joe Biden is determined to end the US presence in Afghanistan on 31 August.
However, he has said that date depends in part on how the Taliban conducts itself.
Afghanistan’s returning theocratic rulers should continue “to cooperate and allow access to the airport for those who are transporting out and no disruption to our operations”, the US president said on Tuesday in an address that came five hours later than expected.
Later, his press secretary Jen Psaki added: “The president has asked the Pentagon and the State Department for contingency plans to adjust the timeline should that become necessary.”
Analysis of yesterday’s G7 disappointment for Boris Johnson from our chief political commentator.
Boris Johnson convened the G7 video meeting because the UK happens to hold the rotating presidency of the organisation this year, and he wanted to be seen to be doing something when Kabul fell to the Taliban, writes John Rentoul.
But the real summit meeting had already happened in person, in Kabul, between William Burns, the CIA director, and Mullah Baradar, of the Taliban.
It was presumably at that meeting that the US accepted that it would abide by the 31 August deadline to leave Afghanistan. The alternative, after all, was to go to war with the Taliban.
And it may have been that the main topic on the agenda at that meeting was what it would take to guarantee that the last flights of US troops can leave in good order.
The PM put a brave face on the G7 meeting – but it was about failure | John Rentoul
The main takeaway was an agreement to ask the Taliban nicely to let people out of Afghanistan after a 31 August deadline to leave the country expires, writes John Rentoul
UK will use ‘every hour’ available for evacuation flights
Britain will use “every hour” available to run evacuation flights as the scramble in Kabul intensifies, following Joe Biden’s insistence the US will withdraw on 31 August, according to the foreign secretary.
Dominic Raab told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We will use every hour and day we've got to maximise that throughput to get as many of those residual cases out.”
However, he refused to be drawn on reports that the flights may end as soon as Friday for military reasons.
“The military planners are working through the limited time they need to draw down their personnel and equipment and so they will firm up those details,” he said.
Taliban harassing people with evacuation documents
The Independent’s Kim Sengupta reports that the Taliban is now stopping Afghans with evacuation papers, as it tightens its grip on society ahead of Joe Biden’s looming 31 August withdrawal deadline.
Meanwhile, Politico reports that even American citizens with US passports are being turned away by guards at Kabul airport.
Biden accused of signing ‘death warrant’ for Afghans
Lindsey Graham, the Republican South Carolina senator, has accused Joe Biden of signing the death warrants of “for thousands of Afghans who helped us” and washing his hands of the country.
In a series of tweets and on the right-wing television channel Newsmax, Mr Graham attacked the Democratic president’s handling of the crisis.
He told Newsmax: "I didn't think anybody could screw up the world like this.
"If you think leaving Afghanistan ended the war between the United States and radical Islam, you're making a huge mistake – we're naked and blind in Afghanistan."
Newsmax is a pro-Trump channel that has repeatedly aired conspiracy theories about the 2020 US election. Along with the similarly-themed OANN, it is being sued by Dominion Voting Systems over alleged “false and manufactured stories about election fraud”.
Mr Graham vociferously opposed Donald Trump’s campaign for the White House, but switched sides after his 2016 victory and became a slavish supporter.
The top Republican in the senate, Mitch McConnell, has also criticised Mr Biden following the president’s insistence that American forces will leave Afghanistan by 31 August.
He said: “The manner in which President Biden is cutting and running from Afghanistan is a colossal failure. He continues to communicate to the world that, on his watch, the greatest superpower in world history will let terrorists and thugs push us around.
“The president needs to clearly and firmly state the United States will stay as long as it takes and use whatever force is necessary to ensure we do not abandon our people or our friends. But he keeps paying more attention to arbitrary timetables than to reality.”
Mr McConnell’s criticism echoed his reaction to Donald Trump’s deal with the Taliban last year that formalised the US plan to leave Afghanistan. A rapid withdrawal “would hurt our allies and delight the people who wish us harm”, he said at the time.
Biden to meet tech bosses as he juggles domestic issues with Afghan crisis
Joe Biden is set to meet top tech executives and financial bosses today as he seeks to enlist the private sector's help in bolstering cybersecurity defences against increasingly sophisticated attacks.
The summit comes during a relentless stretch of ransomware attacks that have targeted critical infrastructure, in some cases extorting multi-million-dollar payments from major corporations, as well as other illicit cyber operations that American authorities have linked to foreign hackers.
Though ransomware is one focus of Wednesday's gathering, the purpose of the meeting is broader and centered on identifying the "root causes of malicious cyber activities" and ways in which the private sector can help bolster cybersecurity, said a senior administration official who briefed reporters about the gathering on the condition of anonymity.
Among the expected guests at Wednesday's summit are Apple chief Tim Cook, Amazon chief executive Andy Jassy and Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Alphabet, Google's parent company. The tech industry is also expected to be represented by the leaders of IBM, Microsoft and ADP.
Additional reporting by AP
Democrats stick with Biden on Afghanistan despite criticisms of withdrawal
Many House Democrats continue to support Joe Biden’s plan to exit Afghanistan despite criticisms of how the exit was handled, writes Eric Garcia.
Rep Cheri Bustos of Illinois, who is retiring at the end of the term, said the White House is doing everything it can to leave on time.
“They’re doing everything they can to get ‘em out and get Americans out and they have the sense of urgency to get the job done,” said Ms Bustos, a moderate Democrat who hails from a district that voted for Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020.
Democrats stick with Biden on Afghanistan despite criticisms of withdrawal
Many Democrats say that the president was right to end the military engagement
