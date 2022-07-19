People’s trust in Joe Biden’s presidency and his handling of key issues plaguing the US, including a looming recession and inflation, are at an all-time low, according to a new poll.

The CNN poll conducted by market research firm SSRS from 13 June to 13 July showed most Americans showed favourability for Mr Biden and vice president Kamala Harris at an all-time low as well.

The president’s approval rating stands at 38 per cent, with 62 per cent disapproving of his performance, while ratings for his handling of the economy and inflation are at 30 per cent and 25 per cent respectively.

The poll also revealed that 75 per cent of those polled called inflation and the cost of living the most important economic problems.

Only 18 per cent describe the nation’s economy as in good shape, while 82 per cent say economic conditions are poor.

A majority of the participants across party lines believe the country is already in recession, the poll pointed out.

This included 56 per cent of Democrats, 63 per cent of independents and 76 per cent of Republicans.

“Prices on everything just keeps getting higher and higher. Is it going to stop?” one unnamed poll participant asked.

“I work 40+ hours and can barely afford to survive. With the price of gas and price of food so high, I don’t see how anyone can have extra money to do anything other than work,” another said.

A third participant said: “Inflation causes so much pain with everything we buy and everything we do.”

The poll also shows both Mr Biden and Ms Harris’s favourability has taken a deep hit.

Just 36 per cent favour Mr Biden while 32 per cent favour Ms Harris.

A year and a half ago, before their inauguration, 59 per cent had favoured the president while 51 per cent held a favorable view of Ms Harris.

A random national sample of 1,459 adults was taken for the poll, which is the third such survey CNN has conducted using this methodology.

Results for the full sample have a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 3.3 percentage points.