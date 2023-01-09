Biden Mexico visit – live: President inspects border for first time since taking office
Biden to kick off three-day summit with counterparts Trudeau and López Obrador in Mexico today
US president Joe Biden made a stop in El Paso, Texas on Sunday on his way to Mexico, walking along the border wall that separates the two countries for the first time since he entered office two years ago.
Mr Biden’s maiden visit to the border comes as he sought to address one of the most politically charged issues in the country, as he is expected to announce his re-election run for 2024 in the coming weeks.
Flanked by Border Patrol agents, Mr Biden visited a migrant centre, walked along a section of the border wall and briefly spoke to Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.
He was accompanied by Home Security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, several Democratic members of Congress from the area, the mayor of El Paso as well as several local heads of charitable organisations.
First lady Jill Biden will later join Mr Biden for a three-day summit in Mexico beginning today with Mr Obrador and Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau to discuss energy, economic cooperation, immigration and drug trafficking, especially fentanyl.
Joe Biden visited El Paso, Texas as his administration faces important questions about how to address the ongoing tide of thousands of Central- and South Americans hoping to seek asylum in the US every month.
The president’s voyage marks his first trip to the US-Mexico border as commander-in-chief and comes specifically as his administration is fighting in the courts to end Title 42, a controversial public health protocol used by both the Trump administration and now his own as legal justification for turning migrants away at the border.
The Biden administration has seen levels trend up significantly since before the president took office, and most recently saw more than 227,000 migrants stopped by border agents in September, the most recent month for which data is available. More than 70,000 were expelled that month under Title 42.
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Joe Biden’s visit to Mexico for a North American summit, as well as his first presidential inspection of the US-Mexico border.
