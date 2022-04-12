Biden briefed on Brooklyn subway shooting, White House says
White House senior staff are in contact with New York City officials
President Joe Biden “has been briefed on the latest developments” with respect to Tuesday’s shooting incident in the New York City subway, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has said.
Earlier on Tuesday, a lone gunman allegedly fired several shots from a handgun onto a crowded subway platform at the 36th Street subway station, located in the Sunset Park area of Brooklyn.
Police responding to reports of smoke reportedly found several people on the platform suffering from gunshot wounds.
According to The New York Times, a law enforcement official said police are conducting a manhunt for a person seen wearing a gas mask and an orange construction safety vest.
Ms Psaki said senior members of Mr Biden’s staff are “in touch with” New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell and are willing to offer “any assistance as needed”.
