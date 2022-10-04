Biden to meet with DeSantis and tour hurricane damage in Florida on Wednesday

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

President Joe Biden will meet with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday when he and First Lady Jill Biden travel to Florida to survey the devastation wrought last week by Hurricane Ian.

White House Press Secretary confirmed that the two leaders will meet at Tuesday’s daily press briefing. She said Mr DeSantis, Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator Deanne Criswell, and “other state and local officials” will provide Mr Biden with “an operational briefing on the current response and recovery efforts”.

She also said the visit to Fort Myers, Florida by Mr Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will serve to “reaffirm his commitment to supporting the people of Florida as they recover and rebuild from the devastating storm”.

Ms Jean-Pierre added that Mr Biden will also meet with “small business owners and local residents impacted by Hurricane Ian” and “thank the federal, state and local officials working around the clock to provide life saving assistance and restore power, distribute food and water, remove debris and begin rebuilding efforts”.

The meeting between Mr Biden and Mr DeSantis comes as the Florida governor has eschewed criticising the president, who is normally one of his top political targets, for his leadership of the federal response to the hurricane.

Last week, the two leaders committed to “continued close coordination” on response to and recovery from Ian, which has left thousands in Florida without power with many homes destroyed and communities shattered beyond recognition.

Speaking during a Fema briefing last week, Mr Biden said he had at that point spoken with the governor “four or five times already” and noted that Mr DeSantis — a potential 2024 rival — has thanked him for the “immediate response” from the federal government. He said the Florida governor has said he is “extremely happy with what was going on”.