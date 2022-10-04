Firefighters have rescued a young girl from flooding in St. Augustine, Florida, after Hurricane Ian ripped through the state.

A photograph shared with local news channels showed the moment authorities carried the child out of her flooded home.

Other footage captures entire roads submerged by floodwater in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

Firefighter Hardus Oberholzer waded through waist-deep water to get the young girl to safety and revealed the family thought they would be able to “hunker down” during the storm.

