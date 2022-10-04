Video footage appears to show Ron DeSantis visit disrupting Hurricane Ian recovery efforts for a photo op.

The Florida governor took a trip on Sunday afternoon to areas of DeSoto County affected by the devastating storm that ripped through his state, as volunteers helped with relief efforts.

A clip posted to Twitter by Democratic Governors Association communications staffer Sam Newton showed people arguing with Mr DeSantis’ security staff over why they had to suspend operations.

“It’s because the governor’s here,” one of the governor’s team tells a volunteer.

Mr DeSantis has denied interrupting any efforts.

