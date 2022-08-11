Biden family departs for vacation on Kiawah Island

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Joe Biden has recovered from a bout of Covid and a subsequent rebound case, the Senate passed one of his signature pieces of legislation last week, and now he’s headed out on vacation with his family.

Mr Biden’s destination is Kiawah Island, a picturesque sea island located just south and west of Charleston, South Carolina.

The Bidens vacationed there frequently when Mr Biden served as vice president, but this is their first trip there since Mr Biden assumed the presidency last year.

Mr Biden and his son Hunter board the aircraft as their wives, Jill Biden and Melissa Cohen, look on (AP)

The Biden contigent traveling to South Carolina from Joint Base Andrews on Wednesday included First Lady Jill Biden, the president’s son Hunter Biden, his daughter-in-law Melissa Cohen and his grandson Beau Biden, named after the president’s late son.

In photographs, Mr Biden can be seen holding his grandson’s hand.

The family time might be a balm for Mr Biden after he spent much of the last three weeks in isolation with Covid. He tested negative for the virus over the weekend and a persistent cough is one of his only lingering symptoms.

Mr and Ms Biden (AP)

Mr Biden owes much of his recent political success to South Carolina.

It was the state that revived Mr Biden’s 2020 Democratic primary campaign following an endorsement from Rep Jim Clyburn, providing him with a platform to collect moderate Democratic support going into Super Tuesday. He wrapped up the nomination shortly thereafter.

This return to the state, his first since a visit to speak at South Carolina State University’s commencement last December at the invitation of Mr Clyburn, comes as Mr Biden is enjoying a rare period of relative political success.

The Senate passed the landmark Inflation Reducation Act last week, and the House is expected to pass it in the coming days.

Joe Biden’s grandson Beau Biden, named after the president’s late son (AP)

The bill is a signature legislative achievement for the Democratic Party, which struggled to pass a similar bill for much of Mr Biden’s first year in office.

The final bill contains oil and gas extraction provisions that disappointed progressives, but it still ranks among the most significant pieces of climate legislation in the country’s history and will also allow Medicare to directly negociate drug prices.

Mr Biden’s approval rating hit a recent high on Wednesday.

The Bidens are not the only famous Americans to enjoy Kiawah Island. Former UN Ambassador and South Carolina governor Nikki Haley owns a home on the island as does former NFL quarterback Dan Marino, former NBA star Ray Allen and columnist George Will.