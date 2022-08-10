Joe Biden signs PACT Act into law to provide care for veterans exposed to burn pits

Joe Biden signed the PACT Act into law on Wednesday (August 20), providing life-saving care to veterans after exposure to toxins from burn pits.

After signing, the US president gave his pen to Brielle Robinson, the daughter of the late Sergeant 1st Class Heath Robinson, for whom the bill was named after.

Biden said he was “gonna get this done come hell or higher water,” and called the move the “most significant law our nation has ever passed to help veterans who were exposed to toxic substances.”

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.