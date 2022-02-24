Biden vows to do ‘everything’ to ‘limit the pain’ on gas prices amid Russia’s Ukraine invasion

President’s national address comes after Russian invasion late Wednesday

John Bowden
Thursday 24 February 2022 19:08
Comments
<p>Joe Biden speaks at the White House after Russia invaded Ukraine</p>

Joe Biden speaks at the White House after Russia invaded Ukraine

(Getty Images)

President Joe Biden acknowledged a wave of incoming turbulence for US gas prices and potentially other areas of the economy on Thursday but vowed that his administration would do “everything” it could to minimise the effects felt by Americans.

He made the remarks during a short national address and subsequent q&a session with reporters at the White House, his first address of the type since Russian forces invaded Ukraine late Wednesday night.

"I will do everything in my power to limit the pain that the American people are feeling at the gas pump,” declared the president.

More follows...

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in