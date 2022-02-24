President Joe Biden acknowledged a wave of incoming turbulence for US gas prices and potentially other areas of the economy on Thursday but vowed that his administration would do “everything” it could to minimise the effects felt by Americans.

He made the remarks during a short national address and subsequent q&a session with reporters at the White House, his first address of the type since Russian forces invaded Ukraine late Wednesday night.

"I will do everything in my power to limit the pain that the American people are feeling at the gas pump,” declared the president.

