Biden tells pro-Gaza student protesters their ‘voices should be heard’ during Morehouse commencement speech

US president laments ‘humanitarian crisis’ in Gaza and calls for ‘immediate ceasefire’

John Bowden
Washington DC
Sunday 19 May 2024 16:31
President Joe Biden attends Morehouse College’s commencement ceremonies on 19 May as the keynote speaker for the event
President Joe Biden attends Morehouse College’s commencement ceremonies on 19 May as the keynote speaker for the event (Getty Images)

President Joe Biden called for an “immediate ceasefire” and acknowledged protesters who have denounced the Israeli siege as a genocide as he spoke on Sunday at one of the nation’s oldest historically Black colleges, Morehouse.

The president told Morehouse College’s graduating class of seniors that the voices of protesters “should be heard” even as the school was forced to threaten students with the cancellation of commencement ceremonies if disruptions occurred.

“I support peaceful, non-violent protest,” Biden told the class. “Your voices should be heard. And I promise you, I hear them.”

“It's a humanitarian crisis in Gaza. That's why I've called for an immediate ceasefire, to stop the fighting,” he added. “Bring the hostages home.”

This is a breaking story. More to follow...

