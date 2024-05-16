Campus unrest: Police clash with Gaza protestors at University of California, Irvine

Police clashed with Gaza protesters at the University of California Irvine campus on Wednesday, 15 May.

Students were detained after officers dismantled an encampment and pro-Palestine demonstrators briefly took over a lecture hall.

Officers were called to campus after protesters blocked the building's entrance with a makeshift barricade as part of action demanding the university divest from Israel.

Unlawful assembly was declared and police cleared the building before taking an unknown number of people into custody.

Campus protests have spread over the US in the wake of the conflict between Israel and Hamas.