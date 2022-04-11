‘It’s basic common sense’: Biden unveils regulations targeting ‘ghost guns’

President Joe Biden announced a new series of orders to regulate so-called “ghost guns” as congressional action to regulate guns looks next to impossible.

The president announced the regulations in the Rose Garden at the White House when discussing the danger that the guns posed. Ghost guns are often ordered in kits that people have to assemble and lack serial numbers, making it difficult for law enforcement to track them.

“If you buy a couch you have to assemble, it’s still a couch,” he said and gestured to a gun kit that could assemble a “ghost gun.” “It’s not hard to put together. It doesn’t take very long. Anyone can order it in the mail.”

But Mr Biden was clear that congressional action was needed to address gun violence.

“We need Congress to pass universal background checks,” he said to applause. “And I know it’s controversial but I’ve done once, ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.”

As chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Mr Biden wrote the 1994 Crime Bill that included a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. But the provision expired after 10 years and was not renewed during the Bush administration.