War in Ukraine 'far from over', says Joe Biden

Joe Biden has tested negative for Covid-19, according to the White House, meaning he has escaped something of an outbreak among the DC political class. Among those recently testing positive are White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock.

Meanwhile, Mr Biden is expected to announce new gun regulations on Monday to rein in so-called “ghost guns” – privately made firearms without serial numbers that have been used in several high-profile violent crimes.

Mr Biden is expected to nominate Steve Dettlebach, an Obama-era US attorney, to run the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, people familiar with the matter told the Associated Press.

The ceremony at the White House will be attended by survivors of and family members left bereaved by mass shootings including the Parkland school massacre and the shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando.

