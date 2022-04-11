Biden news – live: President tests negative for Covid as he prepares to announce new plan to stop ‘ghost guns’
Joe Biden has tested negative for Covid-19, according to the White House, meaning he has escaped something of an outbreak among the DC political class. Among those recently testing positive are White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock.
Meanwhile, Mr Biden is expected to announce new gun regulations on Monday to rein in so-called “ghost guns” – privately made firearms without serial numbers that have been used in several high-profile violent crimes.
Mr Biden is expected to nominate Steve Dettlebach, an Obama-era US attorney, to run the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, people familiar with the matter told the Associated Press.
The ceremony at the White House will be attended by survivors of and family members left bereaved by mass shootings including the Parkland school massacre and the shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando.
Biden and Indian PM Modi hold virtual meeting
Also negative for Covid: Kamala Harris
Vice President Kamala Harris has also tested negative for Covid-19, according to the White House, alleviating concerns that she took a risk by presiding over Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation vote while the virus was apparently infecting senators.
Biden’s Covid tsar not “excessively concerned” about rising cases
Joe Biden’s coronavirus response coordinator, Dr Ashish Jha, has said he is not “excessively concerned” about the trajectory of the Covid-19 pandemic despite a notable rise in the number of cases, which he said is being driven largely by the BA.2 variant.
“It is incredibly contagious, even more contagious than the original subvariant of Omicron, and it caused a substantial spike in cases in Europe,” he told MSNBC.
Biden’s Covid tsar says US not ‘excessively concerned’ about new variants
President Joe Biden’s new Covid tsar has said that the US government isn’t “excessively concerned” about the Covid-19 situation despite a recent rise in cases.
Biden tests negative for Covid-19
Ahead of his major gun safety event today, the president has tested negative for Covid-19. This means he has escaped infection despite coming into close contact with others who have recently tested positive, among them House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Analysis: How Washington gave up on the pandemic
The Independent’s senior Washington correspondent Eric Garcia has been reporting on the rash of Covid-19 diagnoses among the DC power elite in recent days, and has this analysis to offer.
The moment Washington gave up on the pandemic
As politicians across the spectrum test positive for Covid-19, neither party can agree to pass a bill to fund tests and vaccines that until recently was straightforward
Democrat challenging Chuck Grassley barred from ballot over three signatures
Abby Finkenauer, who is running to challenge the longest-serving Republican senator, Iowan Chuck Grassley, has been dealt a serious blow by a judge who has ruled her ineligible for the Democratic primary ballot.
Ms Finkenauer was challenged by Republicans who claimed she did not submit enough valid signatures to become a candidate – and the case ultimately came down to three signatures that did not include the date.
According to the Des Moines Register, the judge recognised how galling the ruling was.
“The Court takes no joy in this conclusion,” wrote the judge. “This Court should not be in the position to make a difference in an election, and Ms. Finkenauer and her supporters should have a chance to advance her candidacy. However, this Court’s job is to sit as a referee and apply the law without passion or prejudice. It is required to rule without consideration of the politics of the day.”
Also at Biden’s gun event: Pulse nightclub shooting survivor
Among the numerous attendees of Joe Biden’s gun safety announcement later will be Brandon Wolf, a survivor of the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Florida.
Parent of school shooting victims in DC for gun safety announcement
Gun safety campaigner Fred Guttenberg, who lost two children in the Parkland school shooting, is in Washington, DC for Joe Biden’s announcement of new measures designed to curb the spread of weapons that end up being used in deadly crimes.
Report: US government paid SpaceX to send Starlink to Ukraine
Elon Musk’s technology company SpaceX was praised for a charitable act in February when it sent hundreds of Starlink terminals to Ukraine to help maintain internet access in the country as it came under Russian assault. However, it has now emerged that the shipment of terminals was in fact delivered via a “public-private partnership” with the US government.
SpaceX paid by US government to send Starlink to Ukraine despite claiming it wasn’t
The US federal government purchased more than 1,330 terminals from SpaceX to send to Ukraine at a cost of $3 million
Watch: Ketanji Brown Jackson celebrates confirmation
After Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed as the next Supreme Court justice, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris hosted her for a jubilant appearance outside the White House where the judge reflected on the deep import of her rise to the highest court in the leand.
“I have achieved something far beyond anything my grandparents could have possibly ever imagined,” she said. “But no-one does this on their own...
“We have come a long way toward perfecting our union. In my family, it took just one generation to go from segregation to the Supreme Court of the United States.”
Ketanji Brown Jackson delivers speech marking historic confirmation to Supreme Court
‘It has taken 232 years and 115 prior appointments for a Black woman to be selected to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States’
