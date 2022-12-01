Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

American and French support for Ukraine’s fight against Russian invasion forces will continue until Kyiv’s defence forces have emerged victorious, US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday, following a marathon bilateral meeting during the French leader’s second state visit to the White House in just over four years.

In a joint statement issued following the conclusion of a meeting between the two leaders and their respective staffs, Mr Biden and Mr Macron said efforts to provide Ukraine with “provision of political, security, humanitarian, and economic assistance” will continue for “as long as it takes” and reaffirmed both nations’ “continued support for Ukraine’s defense of its sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

The leaders said the continued assistance would include “significant resources” for “Ukrainian civilian resilience” during the cold winter months, as well as “stepping up the delivery of air defense systems and equipment needed to repair Ukraine’s energy grid”.

Mr Biden and Mr Macron also said their respective nations intend to keep up provisioning “robust direct budget support” for Kyiv and encouraged international institutions to “scale up” the support already being provided.

Speaking at a press conference in the East Room of the White House following their bilateral meeting, Mr Biden said the French Republic has been “one of our strongest partners and our most capable allies” and called Mr Macron “a friend”.

“We share the same values and ... a core common agenda that we address all challenges together,” he said. “And occasionally we have some slight differences but never in a fundamental way.”

Mr Biden added that the US and France “stand together with all our Nato allies,” as well as the European Union and Group of Seven, “as strong as ever against Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine”.

“We're continuing to strongly support the people of Ukraine as they defend their homes and their families and their sovereignty and territorial integrity against Russian aggression which has been incredibly brutal,” he said. “Today, we reaffirm that, as I said, we're going to stand together against this brutality and we'll continue the strong support for the Ukrainian peoples that defend their homes and their families and their nurseries, their hospitals ... against Russian aggression”.

The American leader also thanked his French counterpart for welcoming over 100,000 Ukrainian refugees to his shores, adding that such actions were “a mark of who you are as a people”.

“Putin thinks that he can crush the will of all those who oppose his imperial ambitions by attacking civilian infrastructures in Ukraine, choking off energy to Europe as a driver of crisis, [and] exacerbating [a] food crisis that's hurting very vulnerable people not just in Ukraine, but around the world. And he's not going to succeed,” he said.

Mr Macron said he would not elaborate on France’s work in Ukraine because Mr Biden had “perfectly” described the longtime allies’ joint efforts.

“We clearly condemn this war immediately. We lead all the diplomatic actions to condemn this war, the war crimes committed by Russia on the Ukrainian soil, and we support both the Ukrainian army that is resisting [and] the Ukrainian population resisting as well.” he said.

The French president said the united Franco-American front of support for Ukraine comes from both nations being made of “values and history”.

“What is at stake in Ukraine is not just very far from here, in a small country, somewhere in Europe, but it's about our values. And it’s about our principles, and it’s about what we agreed together in the UN Charter,” he said, adding later that the US and France would “never urge Ukrainians to make a compromise which will not be acceptable for them”.

Mr Biden added that the “one way” for the war to end in a “rational way” is for Russian President Vladimir Putin to “pull out of Ukraine” and said he has no plans to engage with the Russian leader in the immediate future.

“He's paying a very heavy price for failing to do it, but he's inflicting incredible, incredible carnage on the civilian population of Ukraine. I mean, nurseries, hospitals, children's homes, it's sick, what he's doing, but the fact of the matter is, I have no immediate plans to contact Mr. Putin,” he said, adding later that the idea that Russian forces would ever be victorious in Ukraine is “beyond comprehension”.

“I’m prepared if he's willing to talk, to find out what he's willing to do, but I'll only do it in consultation with my Nato allies,” he said. I'm not going to do it on my own”.