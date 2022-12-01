Biden Macron news - live: Biden welcomes France as ‘essential’ partner amid criticism over state dinner details
Democrat slams Biden for ‘regulating’ Maine fishermen ‘out of business’
President Joe Biden welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron, calling France an “essential” ally.
“The alliance between our two nations remains essential,” Mr Biden said on the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday, adding that “we are at an inflection point in history”.
Meanwhile, Mr Biden has been condemned over his “fancy” state dinner set to take place this evening.
The inclusion of Maine lobster, just after Whole Foods announced its decision to stop selling the delicacy over threats to endangered whales, has raised eyebrows.
Four members of Maine’s congressional delegation criticised the grocery chain’s decision in a strongly worded statement, saying that they’re “disappointed by Whole Foods’ decision”.
Representative Jared Golden, a Democrat, took to Twitter to further criticise the administration.
“If the Biden White House can prioritize purchasing 200 Maine lobsters for a fancy dinner, @POTUS should also take the time to meet with the Maine lobstermen his administration is currently regulating out of business,” Mr Golden wrote on Wednesday evening.
French administration details gifts to Bidens
The Elysée said the gifts offered to Mr Biden included “a vinyl and CD of the original soundtrack of Claude Lelouch’s film Un Homme et une Femme” from 1966 with music by French composer Francis Lai.
“This is the film that President Joe Biden and Mrs Jill Biden went to see on their first date,” the Elysée noted.
The gift list also included “a cup from the house Christofle, created in 2012, in tribute to the great era when Christofle crossed the Atlantic aboard the ship Normandie. This cup symbolizes the first links between France and the United States of America”.
“The cup integrates in the bottom of it the ‘Présidence de la République’ lictor beam,” the administration said.
“A sweater from the House Saint James” and “a watch from LIP Horlogerie” was also received by the US.
“Gifts offered by Pdt Macron to Dr Jill Biden” included Madame Bovary by Gustave Flaubert and The Plague, The Fall, Exile and the Kingdom, and Selected Essays by Albert Camus.
Vice President Kamala Harris was given “a model of the Ariane 5 rocket,” the Elysée said.
The gifts are received by the US and will be handled by the National Archives unless bought by the Bidens and Ms Harris.
Bidens and Macrons dine at Michelin-star restaurant in Washington DC ahead of state dinner
The Bidens and the Macrons had dinner at a Michelin-star restaurant in Washington DC on Wednesday night ahead of the state dinner this evening.
The couples visited Fiola Mare, an Italian restaurant on the Potomac River in the Georgetown neighbourhood of Washington, DC where the entrees, such as pasta and seafood, cost between $50 and $150.
In an image tweeted by the president’s account, the group can be seen smiling for the camera.
Whole Foods will stop procuring Maine lobsters from 15 December, but sell the remainder of its supply, the grocery chain has said.
The contentious ban has sparked an outcry from Maine’s elected officials and the lobster industry.
Four members of Maine’s congressional delegation criticised the decision in a strongly worded statement.
“We are disappointed by Whole Foods’ decision and deeply frustrated that the Marine Stewardship Council’s suspension of the lobster industry’s certificate of sustainability continues to harm the livelihoods of hardworking men and women up and down Maine’s coast,” said senators Susan Collins and Angus King, and representatives Chellie Pingree and Jared Golden, along with Maine governor Janet Mills.
The tweet was in addition to earlier criticism of Mr Biden from Mr Golden. On 5 October, Mr Golden sent a letter to the president outlining the “repercussions of his failure to protect Maine lobsterman as promised and urging him to oppose the right whale conservation measures currently proposed by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration,” according to a press release.
“Given what we know — and what the data clearly demonstrates — about the low risk of Maine’s lobster fishery relative to other activities in right whale habitat, I cannot comprehend how you can stand idly by and not oppose in the strongest terms a proposal that has the potential to destroy thousands of livelihoods, hundreds of coastal communities, and the economic backbone of our state and the New England region,” Mr Golden wrote in the letter. “Your complicity thus far is a slap in the face to thousands of working people who are confronting the uncertainty of whether or not they can continue to provide for their families, that their communities will survive, and that their children will be able to continue Maine’s long-standing lobstering heritage.”
It’s not just a lobster dinner
What can we expect from the French president’s state visit? It is Emmanuel Macron’s second state visit to the US in four years, and according to our DC correspondent, Andrew Feinberg, there’s a key reason for this meeting.
Choices will ‘fragment the west’: Macron takes aim at Inflation Reduction Act
Presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron are celebrating the longstanding US-French relationship – but these are friends with differences. The French president is using his visit to Washington to sharply criticise aspects of the US president’s signature climate law as a bad deal for Europe.
French president made clear that he and other European leaders remain deeply concerned about the incentives in a sweeping new climate-related law that favour American-made climate technology, including electric vehicles.
Mr Macron yesterday criticised the legislation, known as the Inflation Reduction Act, during a luncheon with US lawmakers and again during a speech at the French embassy. The French president said that while the Biden administration’s efforts to curb climate change should be applauded, the subsidies will be an enormous setback for European companies.
“The choices that have been made ... are choices that will fragment the West,” Mr Macron said at the French embassy.
He added that the legislation “creates such differences between the United States of America and Europe that all those who work in many companies (in the US), they will just think, ‘We don’t make investments anymore on the other side of the Atlantic.’”
Bidens to serve Maine lobster to Macron despite Whole Foods ban over its danger to whales
American Osetra caviar, butter-poached lobster from Maine, beef, and California wines will be presented before Emmanuel Macron for a state dinner hosted by president Joe Biden for his French counterpart.
The Biden family and the Macrons will be part of a red, white and blue-themed gathering at a pavilion set up on the South Lawn of the White House for the first state visit hosted by the American president since he was elected to the office in 2021.
The menu, released in advance of the dinner to be served to 300-400 guests on Thursday, showed the gathering will dine on shallot marmalade, a selection of cheese from three different states, potatoes and beef, and wash it down with wines from California.
My colleague Alisha Rahaman Sarkar reports:
‘Setting dinner table can be an act of love,’ says Jill Biden
Everything from the menu to the entertainment to the table settings and other touches for the glitzy dinner were designed by the White House — and first lady Jill Biden — to highlight the ties that bind America and its oldest ally, France.
A state dinner is a high diplomatic honor that the United States reserves for its closest allies.
“The design of this dinner was inspired by the shared colors of our flags, red white and blue, and our common values, liberty and democracy, equality and fellowship,” Ms Biden said. “These form the bedrock upon which our enduring friendship was built.”
The first lady said she was handling the dinner the way that her mother handled family dinners when she was growing up. Her mother brought out the china, fresh flowers and lit candles “even if we were only having fish sticks from the freezer.”
“I learned that setting a table can be an act of love,” she said, before journalists were permitted to see the tablescapes for the dinner, which is part of a broader state visit to the United States by Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte.
“Our hope is that the end result will be a night that balances the beauty of our friendship with a seriousness of purpose,” she said, ”and we hope that French citizens everywhere feel the warmth of our welcome.”
White House social secretary Carlos Elizondo, who has worked for the Bidens for more than a decade, said “making people feel comfortable and at home” matters most to the couple.
American cheese on White House state dinner menu for France
Maine lobster poached in butter, beef with shallot marmalade and an American cheese trio will be served when French president Emmanuel Macron takes his seat as the guest of honor at a red-white-and-blue themed White House state dinner, the first for president Joe Biden.
Dessert will be orange chiffon cake, roasted pears and creme fraiche ice cream.
Everything from the menu to the entertainment to the table settings and other touches were designed by the White House — and first lady Jill Biden — to highlight the ties that bind America and its oldest ally, France.
The dinner will be held in a heated pavilion on the South Lawn with a guest list that is expected to top 300. Guests will dine at a mix of square and rectangular tables, covered with dark blue silk cloths and decorated with candles and arrangements of red, white and blue flowers, including roses and irises.
US defends Inflation Reduction Act amid Macron criticism
The White House yesterday defended the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), amid considerable pushback from French president Emmanuel Macron during his visit.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the legislation “presents significant opportunities for European firms as well as benefits to EU energy security,” when asked about European concerns.
The IRA has provisions that will contribute to the growth of the clean energy sector globally, she added.
Macron confronts US lawmakers over 'super aggressive' Inflation Reduction Act
French president Emmanuel Macron addressed US lawmakers from both political parties on Wednesday and pushed back over new American subsidies that are riling European leaders, according to a participant in a closed-door meeting.
Mr Macron arrived in Washington on Tuesday for his second state visit to the United States since taking office in 2017, ahead of which French officials said he would confront president Joe Biden over the subsidies contained in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).
In a meeting with US lawmakers at the Library of Congress, Mr Macron said the Inflation Reduction Act was “super aggressive” toward European companies, one participant told Reuters. The participant requested anonymity to discuss a private part of the meeting.
Mr Macron’s office declined to confirm the comment, which was first reported by Agence France-Presse.
European leaders have complained about the legislative package, signed by Mr Biden in August, that offers massive subsidies for US-made products, which they say unfairly disadvantages non-American companies and deals a serious blow to their economies as Europe deals with the fallout from Russia’s February invasion of Ukraine.
