President Joe Biden welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron, calling France an “essential” ally.

“The alliance between our two nations remains essential,” Mr Biden said on the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday, adding that “we are at an inflection point in history”.

Meanwhile, Mr Biden has been condemned over his “fancy” state dinner set to take place this evening.

The inclusion of Maine lobster, just after Whole Foods announced its decision to stop selling the delicacy over threats to endangered whales, has raised eyebrows.

Four members of Maine’s congressional delegation criticised the grocery chain’s decision in a strongly worded statement, saying that they’re “disappointed by Whole Foods’ decision”.

Representative Jared Golden, a Democrat, took to Twitter to further criticise the administration.

“If the Biden White House can prioritize purchasing 200 Maine lobsters for a fancy dinner, @POTUS should also take the time to meet with the Maine lobstermen his administration is currently regulating out of business,” Mr Golden wrote on Wednesday evening.