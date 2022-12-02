✕ Close Related video: Space represents the ‘new place of conflict’, says Macron

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

President Joe Biden said he would be willing to speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin but that he wouldn’t do so without speaking to Nato allies.

He said he’s “prepared” to speak to Mr Putin but “I’m not going to do it on my own”.

Mr Biden said Mr Putin must show a willingness to end the war, something the Russian leader hasn’t done.

“I’m prepared if he’s willing to talk to find out what he’s willing to do,” Mr Biden said. “But I’ll only do it in consultation with my NATO allies.”

Mr Biden welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron to the White House on Thursday, calling France an “essential” ally.

“The alliance between our two nations remains essential,” Mr Biden said on the South Lawn, adding that “we are at an inflection point in history”.

“France and the United States are once again defending the democratic values and universal human rights which are the heart of both our nations,” he said. “The wellspring of our strength is a shared commitment to liberty and justice for all — liberté, egalité, fraternité.”