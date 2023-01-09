Biden Mexico news – live: President confronted by Greg Abbott over immigration
Biden kicks off three-day summit with counterparts Trudeau and López Obrador in Mexico today
President Joe Biden has finally paid a visit to the US’s southern border with Mexico for the first time since taking office two years ago.
The president traveled to El Paso, Texas, on Sunday to visit the busiest migrant crossing and meet with Border Patrol agents, kicking of a three-day summit in Mexico.
During the visit, Mr Biden will hold tri-lateral talks with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to discuss energy, economic cooperation, immigration and drug trafficking, especially fentanyl.
The trip comes just days after he announced his new immigration enforcement plan – something that has been slammed by both Democrats and Republicans alike.
When he arrived into El Paso, Mr Biden was instantly confronted by Texas Governor Greg Abbott who hand-delivered a letter outlining his demands for the border including declaring drug cartels to be international terrorist groups and continuing the construction of Donald Trump’s border wall.
His demands come after Mr Abbott has been slammed for a series of recent stunts, where he has bused migrants to Democrat-led cities and abandoned them without any support.
What’s on the agenda of Biden’s talks with Mexican and Canadian leaders?
During President Joe Biden’s three-day summit, he will be holding talks with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
But the three nations all have different priorities from the meeting.
For the US, the major talking points are migration, drug trafficking and building on Mr Biden’s push on electric vehicles and manufacturing.
Mexico is focused on economic integration for North America, supporting the poor in the Americas and regional relationships that put all governments on equal footing.
Meanwhile, Canada is looking to expand on green initiatives.
Biden’s migration policy shift
President Joe Biden’s visit to the US’s southern border with Mexico comes after he announced a major shift in immigration policy.
Under the new policy, the US will accept 30,000 people per month from the four nations of Cuba, Nicaragua, Haiti and Venezuela. The policy will be in effect for two years and migrants will be offered the ability to work legally in the US.
However, the new plan also includes sending around 30,000 migrants per month from those four countries back across the border to Mexico.
Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit
Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.
The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.
Read the full story here:
Governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border
President was handed letter outlining Greg Abbott’s complaints and demands for far-right policies
Migrant crossings soared in last year
The number of migrants illegally crossing the US’s border with Mexico has soared to record highs in the last year.
In total, 1.7 million migrants were arrested at the border in the year ending October 2022 – the highest number since 1960, according to US Customs and Border Protection data.
Among them was 147,000 children who had crossed the border without a parent of guardian. The remaining included 1.1 million single adults and 479,000 people in families.
Biden’s schedule for Monday:
3.55pm CST – President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden depart to head to the National Palace of Mexico City, Mexico
4.15pm – Mr Biden and Dr Biden attend an official welcome ceremony hosted by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Dr. Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller of Mexico at The National Palace
5pm – Mr Biden participates in a bilateral meeting with Mr Lopez Obrador
6.45pm – Mr Biden and the first lady take part in a trilateral dinner with Mr Lopez Obrador, Dr Müller, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau
Republicans push Biden to maintain Trump’s zero-tolerance policies
Republican US representative Jim Jordan told Fox News that Joe Biden should adopt the zero-tolerance policies pursued by former president Donald Trump.
Mr Trump’s hardline policies on immigrants included separating children from their migrant parents.
“They’ve allowed now a situation where frankly, we no longer have a border,” Mr Jordan said.
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said international crises and legislative gridlock limited Mr Biden‘s ability to reduce the number of migrants making their way to the United States.
“We’re just dealing with a broken system,” Mr Mayorkas told reporters aboard Air Force One on the way to Texas.
El Paso’s Democratic mayor declared a state of emergency last month, citing hundreds of migrants’ sleeping on the streets in cold temperatures and thousands being apprehended every day.
US border officials apprehended a record 2.2 million migrants at the border with Mexico in the 2022 fiscal year that ended in September, though that number includes individuals who tried to cross multiple times.
Jill Biden to fly to Mexico ahead of Biden, Lopez Obrador and Trudeau summit
En route to Mexico to be welcomed by the Mexican president and join her husband Joe Biden, the US first lady said in a Tweet that she was visiting the “beautiful” Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe.
The president and first lady will participate in an official welcome ceremony hosted by president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Dr Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller of Mexico.
At 6.45pm local time, the two will participate in a trilateral dinner with Mr Lopez Obrador, Justin Trudeau of Canada, and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau.
Biden condemns storming of Brazil's National Congress
Joe Biden has issued a statement to condemn rioters for invading Brazil’s Supreme Court and its National Congress building, in violence reminiscent of the January 6 storming of the US Capitol in 2021.
“I condemn the assault on democracy and on the peaceful transfer of power in Brazil. Mr Biden said during his visit to the US-Mexico border.
“Brazil’s democratic institutions have our full support and the will of the Brazilian people must not be undermined. I look forward to continuing to work with @LulaOficial.”
World leaders issued condemnatory statements as supporters of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace then trashed the nation’s highest seats of power.
The protesters were seeking military intervention to either restore the far-right Bolsonaro to power or oust the newly inaugurated leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
Message from US asylum hopefuls: Financial sponsors needed
Migrants and asylum seekers fleeing violence and persecution in their home countries have increasingly found that protections in the United States are available to those with money or the savvy to find someone to vouch for them financially.
President Joe Biden announced a massive expansion of humanitarian parole on Thursday for Cubans, Haitians, Venezuelans and Nicaraguans, which is reserved for those who apply online, pay airfare and have a financial sponsor for two years.
It builds on a measure introduced in October to admit 24,000 Venezuelans to the US for two years if they have sponsors – and, on the flip side, to quickly expel anyone crossing the border illegally back to Mexico, denying them a chance to seek asylum.
Message from US asylum hopefuls: Financial sponsors needed
Migrants and asylum seekers fleeing violence and persecution in their home countries have increasingly found that protections in the United States are available to those with money or the savvy to find someone to vouch for them financially
