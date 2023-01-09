✕ Close Biden visits U.S.-Mexico border amidst migrant crisis

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

President Joe Biden has finally paid a visit to the US’s southern border with Mexico for the first time since taking office two years ago.

The president traveled to El Paso, Texas, on Sunday to visit the busiest migrant crossing and meet with Border Patrol agents, kicking of a three-day summit in Mexico.

During the visit, Mr Biden will hold tri-lateral talks with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to discuss energy, economic cooperation, immigration and drug trafficking, especially fentanyl.

The trip comes just days after he announced his new immigration enforcement plan – something that has been slammed by both Democrats and Republicans alike.

When he arrived into El Paso, Mr Biden was instantly confronted by Texas Governor Greg Abbott who hand-delivered a letter outlining his demands for the border including declaring drug cartels to be international terrorist groups and continuing the construction of Donald Trump’s border wall.

His demands come after Mr Abbott has been slammed for a series of recent stunts, where he has bused migrants to Democrat-led cities and abandoned them without any support.