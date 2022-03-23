Liveupdated1648004434

Biden news – live: Conspiracy theorists pounce on ‘new world order’ comment as Jen Psaki tests positive

Andrew Naughtie,Oliver O'Connell
Wednesday 23 March 2022 03:00
Joe Biden talks about 'new world order' in Business Roundtable address

Joe Biden has inadvertently drawn the attention of conspiracy theorists with remarks he made at the end of a speech about the implications of Russia’s assault on Ukraine.

Speaking at a meeting of the Business Roundtable lobbying organisation, Mr Biden declared: “Now is a time when things are shifting. We’re going to — there’s going to be a new world order out there, and we’ve got to lead it. And we’ve got to unite the rest of the free world in doing it.”

The “new world order” conspiracy theory dates back decades, and holds that a nefarious elite led by the United Nations and other shadowy forces is planning to install a single transnational global government via the use of force – possibly with the involvement of US agencies including the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which some believe is preparing to put Americans in concentration camps.

Meanwhile, Mr Biden is planning a trip to Poland to shore up his administration’s commitment to it and other Nato allies in eastern Europe. The visit comes after the US rejected a proposal under which Poland would have supplied Ukraine with MiG-29 jets via a US airbase in Germany.

Watch children learning an anti-Biden chant

The supposed politicisation of classrooms is a core Republican talking point these days, but parents at a Christian private school in California have voiced their outrage at a video of a teacher encouraging pre-school children in an anti-Biden chant.

Leaked video shows pre-school teacher coaching kids to chant ‘we want Biden out’

A leaked video captures a California teacher leading an anti-Biden chant to a parroting chorus of preschoolers

Oliver O'Connell23 March 2022 03:00
Right wing fixation on Hunter Biden’s laptop persists

As the Russian war in Ukraine rages and a Supreme Court nomination process proceeds, much of the right-wing commentariat remains fixated on what could charitably be called a peripheral issue: the laptop belonging to Hunter Biden that was found in a Delaware repair shop towards the end of the 2020 election.

Here’s a sample of the coverage and commentary that’s circulating in the right-wing media ecosystem...

Oliver O'Connell23 March 2022 02:15
What is the “new world order” conspiracy theory?

Joe Biden’s allusion yesterday to the “new world order” offered a shot of adrenaline to a tendency of veteran conspiracy theorists and self-proclaimed “patriots” who for decades have been convinced that the United Nations and other shadowy forces are planning to take over the US and install a transnational authoritarian global government.

Outside of the world of conspiracy theories, of course, the phrase is a perfectly mundane one. Here, Joe Sommerland explains why it nonetheless sets so many people on edge.

What is the ‘New World Order’ and why has Joe Biden caused uproar by mentioning it?

US president excites conspiracy theorists with unfortunate choice of words at White House event

Oliver O'Connell23 March 2022 01:30
Kamala Harris sees another staffer quit

The vice president has lost another staffer, this time her national security adviser, Nancy McEldowney, who according to Reuters cited “pressing personal matters” as the reason for her departure.

In response, Ms Harris said Ms McEldowney had provided “invaluable counsel” and that she is grateful for her “service, her exceptional talent, deep expertise, and leadership navigating complex challenges”.

Ms McEldowney’s departure comes as Ms Harris takes an increasingly high-profile diplomatic role in the administration’s response to the Ukrainian invasion.

Read more:

Kamala’s national security adviser latest staff member to quit

Nancy McEldowney, a former ambassador to Bulgaria, cited ‘pressing personal matters’ as being behind her exit

Oliver O'Connell23 March 2022 00:45
Pentagon: Russia’s invasion has fallen short

While Joe Biden is signalling that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine puts the US and the west under both a moral obligation and a serious security threat, the Pentagon has given a damning assessment of the Russian military’s performance.

Describing the invading forces as “flummoxed” and “frustrated”, spokesman John Kirby said yesterday that the Russians have failed in their major objectives at enormous cost to their own military. “When you look at what they’ve managed to do in 26 days, it’s not that impressive,” he declared.

Read more below:

Pentagon says Russia’s invasion ‘not that impressive’ as progress stalled

Pentagon press secretary says Russian forces have met fiercer than anticipated resistance from Ukraine

Oliver O'Connell23 March 2022 00:00
Are chemical and biological weapons on the horizon in Ukraine?

Joe Biden yesterday warned that with his “back against the wall”, there is a “clear sign” Vladimir Putin is considering using chemical and biological weapons in Ukraine.

He wasn’t anticipating the extent or the strength of our unity. And the more his back is against the wall, the greater the severity of the tactics he may employ.

Now he’s talking about new false flags he’s setting up, including he’s asserting that, we, in America, have biological as well as chemical weapons in Europe – simply not true.

They’re also suggesting that Ukraine has biological and chemical weapons in Ukraine. That’s a clear sign he is considering using both of those.

He’s already used chemical weapons in the past, and we should be careful of what’s about to come. He knows there’ll be severe consequences because of the united Nato front, but the point is: It’s real.

President Joseph R Biden

A Russian-led conspiracy theory about US-sponsored biolabs in Ukraine producing biological weapons has gathered support from some areas of the American right, raising worries that any Russian attack using unconventional weapons could easily be misrepresented by the Kremlin to large audiences in the west.

Read more below:

‘Clear sign’ Putin considering using chemical weapons in Ukraine, claims Biden

Russian leader’s ‘back is against the wall’ says US president

Oliver O'Connell22 March 2022 23:15
Biden: Putin has used hypersonic missiles

Joe Biden’s speech last night saw him confirm one of the more ominous recent military news stories from Ukraine: that Vladimir Putin has deployed hypersonic missiles, whose high velocity makes them extremely difficult to detect and intercept.

The development comes as Russia faces disastrous military setbacks in the conflict, which has seen Ukraine put up a far stronger fight than expected while Russian forces suffer desertions, tactical failures and thousands of casualties.

Zaina Alibhai has this explainer on the missile and its implications.

Kinzhal missile? The hypersonic weapon Russia used for ‘the first time’ in Ukraine

Russia claims to have destroyed a bunker storing missiles and ammunition

Oliver O'Connell22 March 2022 22:30
Why Biden is heading to Poland

Joe Biden will be visiting his counterparts in Warsaw this week as part of a European tour, a chance for him to touch base with a government that finds itself just across the border from a major Russian military offensive.

This week, President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. will travel to Poland following his meetings in Brussels, Belgium with our NATO Allies, G7 Leaders, and European Union Leaders to discuss international efforts to support Ukraine and impose severe and unprecedented costs on Russia for its invasion. On Friday, March 25, President Biden will travel to Warsaw, Poland, where he will hold a bilateral meeting with President Andrzej Duda. The President will discuss how the United States, alongside our Allies and partners, is responding to the humanitarian and human rights crisis that Russia’s unjustified and unprovoked war on Ukraine has created.

His administration recently rejected a Polish plan to supply Ukraine with military jets, and there is pressure on both countries to make clear there is no fracture in the Nato alliance against the invasion – even as disagreement simmers over what to do about Russia’s increasingly brutal military offensive.

Statement by Press Secretary Jen Psaki on President Biden’s Travel to Poland
Oliver O'Connell22 March 2022 21:45
Read: Biden on the world after Putin’s Ukraine invasion

Joe Biden was not, in fact, promoting the idea of a single transnational world government when he addressed business leaders in Washington yesterday. Instead, he was making the point that the confluence of major crises – war, Covid-19 and the climate emergency – was an opportunity to greatly improve life for people all over the globe.

As per a White House transcript, here’s the segment of his speech that’s drawn attention:

You know, my mother had an expression: “Out of everything terrible, something good will come if you look hard enough for it.”

I think this presents us with some significant opportunities to make some real changes. You know, we are at an inflection point, I believe, in the world economy — not just the world economy, in the world. It occurs every three or four generations.

As one of — as one of the top military people said to me in a secure meeting the other day, 60 — 60 million people died between 1900 and 1946. And since then, we’ve established a liberal world order, and that hadn’t happened in a long while. A lot of people dying, but nowhere near the chaos.

And now is a time when things are shifting. We’re going to — there’s going to be a new world order out there, and we’ve got to lead it. And we’ve got to unite the rest of the free world in doing it.

President Joseph R Biden

Watch a clip of his remarks below.

Oliver O'Connell22 March 2022 21:00
First lady to meet Ukrainian paediatric cancer patients at St Jude’s

First Lady Jill Biden will meet with four Ukrainian children and their families who have been brought to St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

The State Department worked with St Jude’s to evacuate the children from Ukraine. Secretary Antony Blinken tweeted about the airlift of these vulnerable patients.

Dr Biden will visit on Friday, the East Wing confirms.

US State Department bringing Ukrainian children to St Jude’s for cancer treatment

Four Ukrainian children and their families were airlifted from Poland to the US to resume critical cancer treatment

Oliver O'Connell22 March 2022 20:30

