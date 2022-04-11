(Getty Images)

Joe Biden’s National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has said the US will “not hesitate” to expel additional Russian diplomats from the country for suspected espionage.

Speaking on NBC News, Mr Sullivan confirmed that the administration has already kicked out multiple individuals who were allegedly part of the Kremlin’s spying operations, and that there would be no mercy shown to others still operating in the country.

The US government, he said, is “always on the lookout for anyone connected to espionage or spy services” and “will not hesitate to take further action to declare persona non grata to expel, to kick out further Russian quote unquote ‘diplomats’ if we determine they’re spies”.

Meanwhile, Mr Biden is expected to announce new gun regulations on Monday to rein in so-called “ghost guns” — privately made firearms without serial numbers that have been used in several high-profile violent crimes.

Mr Biden is expected to nominate Steve Dettlebach, an Obama-era US attorney, to run the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, people familiar with the matter told the Associated Press.