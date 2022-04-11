Biden news – live: US to expel more Russian spies as White House outlines ‘ghost guns’ strategy
Joe Biden’s National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has said the US will “not hesitate” to expel additional Russian diplomats from the country for suspected espionage.
Speaking on NBC News, Mr Sullivan confirmed that the administration has already kicked out multiple individuals who were allegedly part of the Kremlin’s spying operations, and that there would be no mercy shown to others still operating in the country.
The US government, he said, is “always on the lookout for anyone connected to espionage or spy services” and “will not hesitate to take further action to declare persona non grata to expel, to kick out further Russian quote unquote ‘diplomats’ if we determine they’re spies”.
Meanwhile, Mr Biden is expected to announce new gun regulations on Monday to rein in so-called “ghost guns” — privately made firearms without serial numbers that have been used in several high-profile violent crimes.
Mr Biden is expected to nominate Steve Dettlebach, an Obama-era US attorney, to run the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, people familiar with the matter told the Associated Press.
Watch: Jake Sullivan on expelling Russian “diplomats"
National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan made the rounds on the Sunday shows, where he was asked about aspects of the Ukrainian conflict covering military aid, Vladimir Putin’s role in alleged war crimes, and the question of whether the mass murder uncovered in various Ukrainian cities could constitute genocide.
He also explained that the US is prepared to continue throwing out Russian government employees who are found to be engaging in espionage on behalf of the Kremlin.
Read more:
What are “ghost guns” and what is the White House planning?
The White House has released the beginnings of Joe Biden’s plan to crack down on “ghost guns”, privately made firearms with no serial numbers that a briefing describes as “the weapon of choice for violent criminals”.
According to the White House, a new rule introduced by the Justice Department will target both existing guns and the business of manufacturing them, including “unserialized ‘buy build shoot’ kits that individuals can buy online or at a store without a background check and can readily assemble into a working firearm in as little as 30 minutes with equipment they have at home.”
Protesters blockade coal plant that makes Joe Manchin $500,000 a year
West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin has become the Democrats’ number one headache on Capitol Hill, particularly when it comes to including climate change measures in major spending legislation. Many critics chalk this resistance up to his ties to the coal industry in his state – and now more than a dozen people have been detained for helping to blockade a coal plant from which Mr Manchin made nearly half a billion dollars in 2020.
As Louise Boyle reports, the plant in question supplies “Gob”, coal waste that burns even more inefficiently than coal, to a company run by the senator’s son.
Biden, Modi to have virtual meeting today
President Joe Biden is set to speak with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday as he presses world leaders to take a hard line against Russia’s Ukraine invasion.
India’s neutral stance in the war has raised concerns in Washington and earned praise from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who lauded India this month for judging “the situation in its entirety, not just in a one-sided way.”
US ‘will not hesitate’ to expel Russian diplomats for espionage, Sullivan says
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the US will “not hesitate” to expel additional Russian diplomats from the country for suspected espionage activity after the administration removed 12 Russian officials in February.
Mr Sullivan – addressing NBC’s Meet the Press on 10 April – said the US is “always on the lookout for anyone connected to espionage or spy services” and “will not hesitate to take further action, to declare persona non grata, to expel, to kick out further Russian quote unquote ‘diplomats’ if we determine they’re spies”.
Biden to unveil strategy to curb ‘ghost guns’ amid fears of rising crime
The Biden administration will announce new regulations to limit the spread of “ghost guns” as soon as Monday, according to reports.
Inside sources told the Associated Press that the Justice Department is preparing to reveal its long-awaited new rules on untraceable homemade firearms.
Ghost guns are so called because they lack serial numbers and can therefore circumvent background checks and gun licence laws.
Fauci says it’s up to individuals to determine Covid-19 risks amid outbreak among lawmakers
Anthony Fauci has said that it is up to individuals to decide the risk of Covid-19 in gatherings amid an outbreak of coronavirus cases among White House officials and lawmakers, while hinting at the looming risk of a Covid surge in the coming days.
“I think the people who run functions, who run big dinners, who run functions like the White House correspondents’ ball, or thinking back, the Gridiron Dinner, are going to have to make a determination looking at the CDC guidelines and seeing where the trends are,” Dr Fauci told ABC “This Week” host Jonathan Karl.
“I mean, there are some places you go, not only is it required that you show proof of vaccination, but you have to have a negative test the day you go to a particular place.”
At least 67 people, including the White House officials and congressional lawmakers, tested positive for the virus after attending the Gridiron Dinner last week. At least 630 people attended the annual white-tie marquee dinner which was held on 2 April after a hiatus of two years.
Dr Fauci warned against downplaying the risk of Covid because “there are things like long Covid and there are sometimes people even though they don’t require hospitalisation, Jon, they get significantly ill”.
Joe Biden hails his administration for creating 7.9 million jobs
Joe Biden on Sunday claimed that his administration has created more jobs on an average per month than any other president in the history of the US.
“Our economy added 7.9 million jobs since I took office,” he said in a tweet.
“That’s millions of families with a little more breathing room and the dignity a job provides,” he added.
However, the Biden administration is facing heat over rising inflation in the country. The inflation in the US has risen by 8.4 per cent year over year, hitting a 40-year high in March, according to estimates from Bloomberg.
Psaki accuses Republicans of holding Covid funding ‘hostage’ over immigration demand
White House press secretary Jen Psaki went on the offensive on Sunday, accusing Republicans of holding federal Covid-19 response funding “hostage” on what many consider to be the GOP’s home turf.
The top spokeswoman for Joe Biden faced Fox News Sunday guest host Dana Perino, a former White House press secretary herself under George W Bush, where she battled calls from GOP senators to restore the Title 42 rule which allowed Homeland Security agents to turn away migrants at the border due to the risk of Covid-19 spread.
“Title 42 is not an immigration plan or an immigration authority. No one in the administration thinks that. It’s an authority given to the CDC actually by Congress,” Ms Psaki said.
