President Joe Biden announced new gun regulations on Monday to rein in so-called “ghost guns” – privately made firearms without serial numbers that have been used in several high-profile violent crimes.

Mr Biden also nominated Steve Dettlebach, an Obama-era US attorney, to run the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, making the announcement at an event in the grounds of the White House.

The ceremony was attended by survivors of and family members left bereaved by mass shootings including the Parkland school massacre and the shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando.

Also on Monday, the president held a virtual bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The pair discussed a wide range of issues including touching on Ukraine and hinted at meeting in person in May at the Quad nations summit in Tokyo.

Mr Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have both tested negative for Covid-19, according to the White House, meaning they have so far escaped something of an outbreak among the DC political class. Among those recently testing positive are White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock.

