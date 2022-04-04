✕ Close Biden: Putin appears to be ‘self-isolating’ from advisers

Joe Biden believes that his predecessor Donald Trump should be prosecuted over his role in the Capitol riots, it has been reported.

A New York Times report claimed that Mr Biden told his inner circle last year that Mr Trump should be prosecuted and that he was a threat to democracy.

The president has never communicated his frustrations directly to Merrick Garland — who is in charge of the Department of Justice investigation into the events of 6 January 2020 — the report said.

Mr Biden has also said privately that he wanted Mr Garland “to act less like a ponderous judge and more like a prosecutor who is willing to take decisive action over the events of January 6”.

Meanwhile, the president on 2 April made a major faux pas by referring to former First Lady Michelle Obama as the ‘Vice President.’ The slip went viral on social media, and the recording and transcript shared on the official website of the White House later pointed out and rectified the error.