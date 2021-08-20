✕ Close Biden says troops will stay in Afghanistan for as long as it takes to evacuate all US civilians

Joe Biden has said American troops will stay in Afghanistan until all remaining US citizens —and citizens of American allies — are evacuated from the country after receiving criticism for the chaotic withdrawal of US forces.

In a defensive interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos on Wednesday, Mr Biden said there was no way of avoiding “chaos” by leaving Afghanistan, and that he was committed to evacuating Americans and US allies out before the deadline of 31 August, but that if any US citizens were still in the country, his forces would “stay till we get them all out."

In Thursday’s Pentagon briefing it was revealed that a further 2,000 people had been evacuated in the past 24 hours, but bottlenecks in getting people into Kabul airport, rather than flight capacity, are the real challenge.

The State Department says that 6,000 people have been processed at the airport and spokesperson Ned Rice says they hope to get 20 flights off the ground tonight which could clear the majority of them.

On the domestic front, new unemployment claims have sunk to a pandemic low, and the Biden administration has announced it is wiping out $5.8bn of student debt for disabled Americans.