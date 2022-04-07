✕ Close Obama jokingly calls Biden 'vice president' on return to White House

In a barnstorming speech to North America’s Building Trades Unions conference, President Joe Biden touted new sanctions against Russia and, without naming him, mocked Rep Matt Gaetz over his cross-examination of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

The president received standing ovations for his remarks on the economy, jobs, and unions, also taking a jab at Amazon’s stance on workplace organising, and his predecessor over taxes (he also went unnamed). Mr Biden rounded out his speech by announcing a $20bn investment in public transit — the largest in US history.

Earlier, Republicans and conservative commentators were condemned for circulating misleadingly edited clips that purport to show the president being humiliatingly ignored in favour of Barack Obama at a White House event yesterday.

Mr Obama was making his first public speech at the executive mansion since he left office — a celebration of the Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare. Mr Biden announced changes to the healthcare programme that could see as many as 200,000 uninsured Americans become eligible for coverage.

Asked about advice for Democrats worried about the midterm elections this year, Mr Obama says that they have a story to tell, they “just got to tell it”.