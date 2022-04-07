Biden news – live: President knocks Matt Gaetz over Ukraine criticism while touting new Russia sanctions
In a barnstorming speech to North America’s Building Trades Unions conference, President Joe Biden touted new sanctions against Russia and, without naming him, mocked Rep Matt Gaetz over his cross-examination of Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.
The president received standing ovations for his remarks on the economy, jobs, and unions, also taking a jab at Amazon’s stance on workplace organising, and his predecessor over taxes (he also went unnamed). Mr Biden rounded out his speech by announcing a $20bn investment in public transit — the largest in US history.
Earlier, Republicans and conservative commentators were condemned for circulating misleadingly edited clips that purport to show the president being humiliatingly ignored in favour of Barack Obama at a White House event yesterday.
Mr Obama was making his first public speech at the executive mansion since he left office — a celebration of the Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare. Mr Biden announced changes to the healthcare programme that could see as many as 200,000 uninsured Americans become eligible for coverage.
Asked about advice for Democrats worried about the midterm elections this year, Mr Obama says that they have a story to tell, they “just got to tell it”.
‘Amazon, here we come’
Following Amazon workers’ successful union election in New York, marking the first-ever US union within the tech and retail giant, President Joe Biden underscored worker protections “to make sure the choice to join a union belongs to workers alone.”
“By the way: Amazon, here we come,” he said in remarks to North America’s Building Trades Unions Legislative Conference on 6 April.
The room burst into cheers, as he then urged members of Congress to pass the Pro Act, a stalled measure that would expand labour protections related to employees’ rights to organise and collectively bargain in the workplace.
Alex Woodward reports.
Ohio GOP lawmakers introduce ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill also targeting race lessons
Republican legislators in Ohio have introduced what opponents have called “Don’t Say Gay” legislation, mirroring a Florida law that critics warn will have a chilling effect on LGBT+ students, teachers and their families.
The bill goes further to include school prohibitions against “divisive or inherently racist concepts” including “critical race theory” as well as “diversity, equity, and inclusion learning outcomes,” including professional development initiatives for teachers and school staff.
Alex Woodward reports.
Judge issues first outright acquittal of Jan 6 riot defendant
A judge has issued the first acquittal of a defendant in the January 6 riot after a federal defence contractor claimed that police had waved him into the US Capitol.
New Mexico engineer Matthew Martin was found not guilty of four misdemeanor charges following a two-day bench trial before US District Court Judge Trevor McFadden, having rejected a jury trial.
Graeme Massie has the story.
Report: FBI has hundreds of names of Capitol riot suspects but DOJ needs more lawyers
The US Justice Department has been busy for more than a year tracking down and prosecuting participants in the Capitol riot, but is now facing an unprecedented problem; it doesn’t have enough lawyers to carry out the prosecutions.
NBC News reports that more than 775 supporters of Donald Trump who stormed the Capitol on 6 January have been arrested. More than 225 people have pleaded guilty thus far, and two have been convicted during a trial. More than 50 have been sentenced to prison.
Graig Graziosi reports.
‘Maggot-infested’ Tom Cotton and ‘fascism’ of GOP ripped by Dem Party chair
The chair of the Democratic Party went on the attack and told voters that the Republican Party’s embrace of “fraud, fear and fascism” should not be rewarded with a return to power in Washington.
DNC chair Jamie Harrison made the comments during an appearance on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, taking specific aim at GOP Sen Tom Cotton of Arkansas whose criticism of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson was widely criticised as cheap and based on a willful misreading of her past work.
John Bowden has the story from Washington, DC.
House votes to hold Trump aides Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino in contempt of Congress
The House of Representatives voted 220-203 to refer two more ex-Trump White House aides for prosecution on criminal contempt of Congress charges for defying subpoenas to produce documents and give evidence before the select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection.
Just two Republicans — select committee members Liz Cheney of Wyoming, Adam Kinzinger of Illinois — joined 218 Democrats on Wednesday to approve a resolution holding former Deputy White House Chief of Staff Daniel Scavino and ex-National Trade Council director Peter Navarro in contempt and recommending they be prosecuted for refusing to heed subpoenas issued as part of the nine-member panel’s probe into the worst attack on the US Capitol since Major General Robert Ross ordered British troops to it set ablaze in 1814.
Andrew Feinberg and Eric Garcia report from Washington, DC.
GOP prepares to target Hunter Biden with congressional investigations
Republicans are signalling an interest in litigating Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings through the power of Congress’s investigative mandate should the GOP retake control of one or both houses of Congress later this year.
A GOP congressman set to chair the House Oversight Committee, which has broad powers to investigate governmental affairs, told Politico in a recent interview that his committee will be “all over” Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings if he chairs the influential panel next year.
“The House Oversight Committee is going to be all over Hunter Biden,” said Rep James Comer.
John Bowden reports.
AOC confident that GOP immigration provisions won’t be in Covid relief bill
US progressive Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said she did not think that Republican attempts to include an amendment about immigration would stymie a Covid relief bill.
The Independent’s Eric Garcia spoke with Ms Ocasio-Cortez at the US Capitol.
