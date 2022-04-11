Biden news - live: President to announce gun regulation as Republicans ‘holding Covid fund hostage’
Biden is expected to nominate Obama-era US attorney to lead gun control agency
President Joe Biden is expected to announce new gun regulations on Monday to rein in so-called “ghost guns” — privately made firearms without serial numbers that have been used in several high-profile violent crimes.
Mr Biden is expected to nominate Steve Dettlebach, an Obama-era US attorney, to run the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, people familiar with the matter told the Associated Press.
After his Supreme Court pick Ketanji Brown Jackson’s successful appointment as the first Black woman justice, the confirmation of Mr Dettlebach is expected to be an uphill battle.
Meanwhile, White House press secretary Jen Psaki went on the offensive on Sunday, accusing Republicans of holding federal Covid-19 response funding “hostage” on what many consider to be the GOP’s home turf.
“Title 42 is not an immigration plan or an immigration authority. No one in the administration thinks that. It’s an authority given to the CDC actually by Congress,” Ms Psaki said.
And national security adviser Jake Sullivan has said the US will “not hesitate” to expel additional Russian diplomats from the country for suspected espionage.
Biden to nominate Obama-era US attorney to lead ATF
Joe Biden is expected to nominate Steve Dettlebach, who served as a US attorney in Ohio from 2009 to 2016, to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, six people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.
The administration will be responsible for releasing the finalised version of regulations against so-called ghost guns, privately made firearms without serial numbers that are increasingly cropping up at crime scenes.
This comes as the White House and the Justice Department have been under growing pressure to crack down on gun deaths and violent crime in the US.
Mr Dettlebach’s confirmation is likely to be an uphill battle for the Biden administration, however, with Mr Biden already forced to withdraw the nomination of his first ATF pick, gun-control advocate David Chipman, amid Republican opposition.
The process to get nominees for the ATF has remained politically fraught with Republican and Democratic administrations failing to reach an understanding since the director’s position was made confirmable in 2006.
Welcome to the Independent’s coverage of President Joe Biden on Monday
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies