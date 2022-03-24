Biden news — live: President hails Albright as ‘force who turned tide of history’ on arrival at Nato meeting
Follow the latest news from the US president
President Joe Biden has arrived in Brussels at the start of a four-day trip to Europe in a bid to coordinate with Nato allies on military assistance for Ukraine, new sanctions on Russia, and the boosting of defences in Eastern Europe. The US has also now officially accused Russian forces of war crimes in Ukraine.
The president caused a stir during a gathering of business leaders at the White House this week when he alluded to a coming “new world order” in the wake of the Ukraine crisis, apparently not stopping to consider the awkward legacy of the phrase has tied to conspiracy theories.
Meanwhile, a report says that Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky urged Mr Biden to not sanction Roman Abramovich as the oligarch may be able to help with Russian peace talks. The US Treasury Department was prepared to join the UK and EU with sanctions but was told by the White House to hold off.
Tributes have also poured in for former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, who passed away from cancer aged 84 on Wednesday. She was the first woman to hold the position, as well as the first female US ambassador to the UN.
Mr Biden praised her as “a force” who “turned the tide of history”.
Report: Zelensky urged Biden against Abramovich sanctions to help with Putin peace talks
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky urged Joe Biden to not sanction Roman Abramovich as the Chelsea owner may be able to help with Russian peace talks, a report says.
The US Treasury Department was prepared to sanction the oligarch earlier this month along with the United Kingdom and European Union, but was told by the White House to hold off, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Graeme Massie has the latest.
Biden goes to Europe with record low polls - follow live
Follow the latest news from the US president
Book claims Kamala Harris complained to Anna Wintour over ‘belittling’ Vogue cover
Vice President Kamala Harris dispatched an aide to complain to Vogue editor Anna Wintour about her February cover photos, a new book claims.
In This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future, Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns of The New York Times write that Ms Harris was angry at the publication for running with a photo of her in skinny jeans and converse sneakers.
The Vice President had been expecting another more formal image to be used, the book reports.
Gustaf Kilander reports from Washington, DC.
Biden goes to Europe with record low polls - follow live
Follow the latest news from the US president
ICYMI: Jill Biden to meet Ukrainian paediatric cancer patients at St Jude’s
First Lady Jill Biden will meet with four Ukrainian children and their families who have been brought to St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
The State Department worked with St Jude’s to evacuate the children from Ukraine. Secretary Antony Blinken tweeted about the airlift of these vulnerable patients.
Dr Biden will visit on Friday, the East Wing confirms.
US State Department bringing Ukrainian children to St Jude’s for cancer treatment
Four Ukrainian children and their families were airlifted from Poland to the US to resume critical cancer treatment
ICYMI: ‘Biden to announce more sanctions against Russia’
US president Joe Biden, alongside European leaders, is expected to announce new sanctions against Russia and new measures to tighten existing ones when he visits Brussels this week.
The US is preparing to sanctions more than 300 members of Russia’s lower house of parliament as soon as Thursday, reported the Wall Street Journal citing unnamed officials and internal documents.
“No final decisions have been made about who we will sanction and how many we will sanction,” said a White House spokesperson.
“We will have additional sanctions measures to announce that will be rolled out in conjunction with our allies on Thursday when the President has the opportunity to speak with them.”
Voices: Poor, over-emotional Lindsey Graham couldn’t keep it together at Ketanji Brown Jackson’s hearings
Kathleen N Walsh writes that reporters present noted that during Graham’s heated exchange the spectators began to groan audibly, with one woman whispering, ‘Shut up.’
Over-emotional Lindsey Graham couldn’t keep calm at Ketanji Brown Jackson’s hearings
Reporters present noted that during Graham’s heated exchange the spectators began to groan audibly, with one woman whispering, ‘Shut up.’
Obituary: Madeleine Albright, first woman to serve as US secretary of state
Madeleine Albright, the veteran diplomat who came to the United States as a child refugee, studied foreign languages and policy while raising a family on the way to becoming the first woman to lead the US Department of State, died Wednesday at age 84.
In a statement announcing her death, the Albright family said they were “heartbroken” to announce that she had passed away from cancer while “surrounded by family and friends”.
“We have lost a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend,” they said.
Andrew Feinberg reports on her passing from Washington, DC.
Madeleine Albright, first woman to serve as US secretary of state, dies at 84
Ms Albright was also the first woman to serve as the US ambassador to the United Nations
Albright once infuriated Putin with choice of pin
The Russian leader is said to have been furious.
Amber Raiken reports from New York.
Madeleine Albright once infuriated Vladimir Putin with her choice of trademark pin
Albright, the first female secretary of state, has died aged 84
White House condemns ‘devastating’ Idaho law banning abortion at six weeks
Idaho Governor Brad Little has signed a bill into law banning abortion at six weeks of pregancy, before most women know they are pregnant.
The law – the first in the nation to mirror a restrictive Texas law that bans most abortions in the state – also allows family members of what it calls “a preborn child” to pursue legal action against abortion providers, with a reward of at least $20,000 plus legal fees, in lawsuits that can be filed up to four years after an abortion.
Unlike the Texas bill, the Idaho measure does include an exception for pregnancies as the result of rape or incest – but only if the woman files a police report and provides it to a physician.
Alex Woodward reports.
White House condemns ‘devastating’ Idaho law banning abortion at six weeks
Governor signs bill into law despite reservations about ‘unintended consequences’ for rape survivors
Might US and allies boycott G20 if Putin attends?
According to Bloomberg, the US and allies could refuse to attend the G20 summit in Indonesia if Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to participate.
Discussions are only preliminary and no official stance has been reached according to a person familiar with the matter.
Biden praises Albright as a ‘force’ that ‘turned the tide of history'
In a statement on her passing, President Joe Biden has hailed former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright as “a force” adds that “hers were the hands that turned the tide of history”.
He writes: “When I think of Madeleine, I will always remember her fervent faith that ‘America is the indispensable nation’.”
Read the full statement below.
Madeleine Albright was a force.
Hers were the hands that turned the tide of history.
As a young girl, she found a home in the United States—after her family fled their home country of Czechoslovakia during World War II, and the Iron Curtain came down across Central and Eastern Europe. Her father, a diplomat, was marked for death by the Soviet regime. She spent the rest of her days defending freedom around the world and lifting up those who suffered under repression.
She was an immigrant fleeing persecution. A refugee in need of safe haven. And like so many before her—and after—she was proudly American.
To make this country that she loved even better—she defied convention and broke barriers again and again. As the devoted mother of three beloved daughters, she worked tirelessly raising them while earned her doctorate degree and started her career. She took her talents first to the Senate as a staffer for Senator Edmund Muskie, followed by the National Security Council under President Carter. And then to the United Nations where she served as U.S. Ambassador, and ultimately, made history as our first woman Secretary of State, appointed by President Clinton.
A scholar, teacher, bestselling author, and later accomplished businesswoman, Secretary Albright continued to advise presidents and members of Congress with matchless skill and diplomatic acumen. In every role, she used her fierce intellect and sharp wit—and often her unmatched collection of pins—to advance America’s national security and promote peace around the world. America had no more committed champion of democracy and human rights than Secretary Albright, who knew personally and wrote powerfully of the perils of autocracy.
Working with Secretary Albright during the 1990s was among the highlights of my career in the United States Senate during my tenure on the Foreign Relations Committee. As the world redefined itself in the wake of the Cold War, we were partners and friends working to welcome newly liberated democracies into NATO and confront the horrors of genocide in the Balkans.
When I think of Madeleine, I will always remember her fervent faith that “America is the indispensable nation.”
In the years after she left government, Secretary Albright never stepped away from that belief. As the Chairman of the National Democratic Institute for over two decades, and through other organizations she advised, she continued to champion democratic principles as vitally important to America’s interests in freedom, prosperity and security.
She continued to mentor and nurture new generations of foreign policy experts at Georgetown University, the Korbel Center for International Studies at the University of Denver, named after her father, and beyond. As always, she shared her insight and wisdom widely, but she was especially dedicated to supporting the next generation of women leaders, including through the establishment of the Albright Institute for Global Affairs at Wellesley College.
Madeleine was always a force for goodness, grace, and decency—and for freedom.
Jill and I will miss her dearly and send our love and prayers to her daughters, Alice, Anne and Katie, her sister Kathy, her brother John, her six grandchildren, and her nephews and grandniece.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies