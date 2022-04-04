Biden news – live: Hunter’s secret service costs revealed as president says Putin should face war crimes trial
Biden calls for Putin to face war crimes trial
As horrifying details of atrocities committed by Russian forces in Ukraine continue to emerge, Joe Biden has reiterated his view that Vladimir Putin is a war criminal – and has suggested he should face legal consequences for what his military is doing.
Speaking to reporters in Washington as he disembarked Marine One, Mr Biden said: “You remember I got criticised for calling Putin a war criminal. Well, the truth of the matter – you saw what happened in Bucha – he is a war criminal... We have to get all the details so that this can be, so we can actually have a war crimes trial. This guy is brutal, and what’s happening in Bucha is outrageous.”
On Capitol Hill, the Senate Judiciary Committee is debating the nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson, who looks set to become the first Black woman to sit on the US Supreme Court.
The panel is evenly split down partisan lines and is expected to return a tied vote, but this will not stop the nomination from proceeding to the Senate floor, where Ms Brown Jackson appears to already have the support of 51 senators.
Meanwhile, the cost of a Secret Service command post to protect Hunter Biden as required by law has been revealed, though it is far less than the reported costs of protecting the Trump family, the spike in rental rates is having an impact.
Biden: ‘Ludicrous’ for Russia to be on UN human rights council
Meanwhile, at the Senate Judiciary Committee...
The Senate Judiciary Committee plans to reconvene to vote on the Supreme Court nomination of Ketanji Brown Jackson in the next hour now that Sen Padilla’s delayed flight from Los Angeles has landed.
Once the committee deadlocks, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will move to discharge the nomination.
It then needs a simple majority vote that the Democrats will get this evening.
Biden and Obama to have lunch on Tuesday
President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama will have lunch at the White House tomorrow, and will host an event celebrating the Affordable Care Act, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says.
“They are real friends, not just Washington friends,” she adds.
It will be Mr Obama’s first visit to the executive mansion since leaving office in January 2017.
White House says Russian atrocities part of Putin’s Ukraine ‘plan’
Atrocities committed by Russian troops are almost certainly an act of policy rather than poor behaviour of individual troops says NSA Jake Sullivan.
Andrew Feinberg reports for The Independent from Washington, DC.
White House says Russian atrocities part of Putin’s ‘plan’ for Ukraine
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan on Monday said the atrocities committed by Russian forces in Ukraine were part of a deliberate plan to inflict terror on civilians.
US and allies to roll out further sanctions against Russia
The US and its allies will roll out further sanctions this week against Russia in response to the atrocities committed in Bucha in Ukraine.
There is no official conclusion by the US that what is happening in Ukraine constitutes genocide.
NSA: ‘West will not break'
“The Russians have now realised that the West will not break,” says National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan detailing the Russian government’s possible next moves focused on eastern Ukraine after pulling back from Kyiv.
“Next stage of this conflict may very well be protracted,” he says. “During this renewed ground offensive in eastern Ukraine, Moscow will likely continue air and missile strikes across the rest of the country” to do military and economic damage, and “cause terror.”
Lindsey Graham: If GOP controlled Senate, Jackson would not have gotten hearing
South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said on Monday that if Republicans controlled the Senate, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson would not have received a hearing.
Mr Graham made the remarks during the Senate Judiciary Committee’s confirmation vote for Judge Jackson weeks after her confirmation hearing. The South Carolina Republican noted how this would be the first time that he would vote against a Supreme Court nominee, having voted to confirm Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, both of whom Barack Obama appointed.
“If we get back the Senate and we’re in charge of this body and there’s judicial openings, we will talk to our colleagues on the other side, but if we were in charge she would not be before the committee,” Mr Graham said during the confirmation vote hearing. “You would have had someone more moderate than this.”
Eric Garcia reports for The Independent from Capitol Hill.
Lindsey Graham: if Republicans controlled Senate, Jackson would not have a hearing
Graham’s words come ahead of a deadlocked vote for Ms Jackson’s confirmation.
Secret Service rented ‘command post’ to protect Hunter Biden costs $360k a year
Secret Service agents assigned to protect President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden use a $30,000 per month California rental house as a command post, according to an ABC News report.
Mr Biden, an attorney and former lobbyist who has recently been making a living as a visual artist, currently resides in Malibu, California, where he lives in a rented house which sources told ABC costs roughly $20,000 per month to rent.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
Secret Service ‘command post’ to protect Hunter Biden costs $360k a year
The $360,000 per year rental house costs far less than the $1.5m the Secret Service paid to protect Donald Trump’s kids after he left the White House
