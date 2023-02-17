Biden won’t visit Ukraine during Poland trip to mark war anniversary

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

President Joe Biden will not cross into Ukraine from Poland when he travels there next week to mark the one-year anniversary of the unprovoked war started by Russia last year.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Friday said Mr Biden’s trip would take him to Warsaw, Poland, where last year he delivered a speech at the city’s Royal Castle in support of Ukraine’s defence efforts.

Ms Jean-Pierre added that the president would meet with Polish president Andrzej Duda and leaders of Nato’s “eastern flank” nations to “reaffirm the United States unwavering support for the security of the alliance” and deliver remarks to commemorate a year of war.

National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby also said Mr Biden would discuss the US-Poland bilateral relationship during his meeting with Mr Duda and the two countries’ “collective efforts to support Ukraine and to bolster Nato’s deterrance”.

“The two leaders will discuss Poland's important logistical role ... in helping us facilitate deliveries of military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine from not only the United States, but from our allies and partners,” he said. He added that Mr Biden would also thank Poland for hosting the US troops that have been stationed there since the start of the war.

Asked whether Mr Biden would cross into Ukraine during his travels, Mr Kirby replied: “No”.

While the White House denied that the president is planning to visit Ukraine when he travels to the region next week, other Nato leaders have visited Kyiv since the war began last year.

The most recent Nato leader to make the trip was British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who travelled to Ukraine for meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on 19 November.

French President Emmanuel Macron also paid Mr Zelensky a visit during a quick stop in Kyiv last June.