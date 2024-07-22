Support truly

As the walls closed in on Joe Biden’s hopes of being re-elected as leader of the free world, aides and advisors ushered in and out of his Rehoboth beach house in Delaware.

After weeks of standing firm on his ability to run for a second term, the present finally gave way to pressure from Democrat insiders and plummeting poll numbers as he pulled out of the race on Sunday.

Biden was delivered blow after blow in his short campaign. He was already lagging in polls when he gave a poor performance in a head-to-head debate with Donald Trump in June, sparking concerns about cognitive decline that ultimately, he could not shake off.

Weeks later, Trump’s assassination attempt only boosted the former president’s popularity, while Biden’s Covid diagnosis further dampened his.

The 81-year-old was soon whisked away to his Rehoboth Beach retreat to self-isolate - and it was here he made the most important political decision of his career.

He and his wife, Jill, 73, purchased the six-bedroom home in 2017 so they could spend more time with their family away from the intense backdrop of Washington DC ( Google )

Boasting three fireplaces, two large porches, outdoor showers, an elevator and a dog-washing station, it has more than enough space for his seven grandchildren.

Above the front door, a sign reportedly reading “Beau’s gift” hangs, an ode to the couple’s son Beau who died of brain cancer in 2015.

Biden had stonewalled any suggestions that he should step back from his re-election campaign - so what changed while he sat in the quiet of Rehoboth Beach?

Cracks began to show when he invited top advisers to the house on Saturday. ( AFP via Getty Images )

According to The Times, cracks began to show when he invited top advisers to the house on Saturday.

A new devastating poll presented to him by Steve Ricchetti, one of his closest advisers, and Mike Donilon, his chief strategist, showed there was no way he could beat Trump.

The data, alongside suggestions that a faction of senior Democrats were planning to publicly urge him to stand down on Monday, pushed him to make the decision.

After an evening of deliberation with his wife, Jill, the president accepted his fate and the couple notified two trusted aides who were also residing in the Delaware residency.

The couple have not been seen since they made their decision, but no doubt will be noticed when they step out in the quaint 1,108-person seaside town ( AFP via Getty Images )

Hours later, he informed another group of aides and then at 1:46pm local time, from the safety of his beach house, he shared his shock resignation with the world.

In a post on X/Twitter, Biden wrote: “I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term.”

Jill reportedly backed the decision, insisting it be done to preserve her husband’s dignity. The First Lady expressed her steadfast support, quoting the post with a heart emoji.

The couple have not been seen since they made their decision, but no doubt will be noticed when they step out in the quaint 1,108-person seaside town.

They have occasionally been seen by locals reading on the beach, which sits on the shore of the Atlantic Ocean, or cycling in town.

The boardwalk features a mile-long stretch of restaurants, arcades and sweet shops, including one the president buys saltwater taffy from to stock in the outer oval office.

Local business return Biden’s support, with the local bookstore sells Biden-themed mugs, socks, earrings and even hats.

Now his presidential career will be officially over come November, locals may expect to see more of the grandfather around the town.

Once widely-considered to be the most powerful man on earth, he is now on his way to being a more regular resident of the quaint seaside town, where he may have more time to use his treasured beach house as it was intended for - to spend more quality time with his family.