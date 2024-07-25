Support truly

Democrats, Republicans and talking heads have lead reaction to President Joe Biden’s address to the nation on Wednesday night, with supporters saying he “fell on his sword” while critics blasted it as “barely understandable”.

Speaking from the Oval Office, Biden explained his rationale behind withdrawing from the 2024 election, saying that he decided to “pass the torch to a new generation” because he cannot let his “personal ambition” stand in the way of democracy.

Biden also thanked Kamala Harris, whom he endorsed on Sunday to replace him on top of the Democratic party ticket.

Harris was among those who praised Biden and thanked him for his five-decade long service to the American people following his speech.

“President @JoeBiden has profound compassion for the people of our country. We are all deeply, deeply grateful for his service to our nation. Thank you, Mr. President,” she wrote on X.

Former president Barack Obama, who is yet to publicly endorse Harris, also thanked Biden for “staying true to these words again and again over a lifetime of service to the American people”.

President Joe Biden stands next to First Lady Jill Biden as he was set to address the nation live on Wendesday ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

Rep Jasmine Crocket, a fierce Biden supporter said she was in tears while watching the president whom she “loves” give his historic speech.

Leader of the House Democratic Caucus, Hakeem Jeffries, wrote on X: “He passed the torch to all of us. It is now our responsibility to save American democracy. We will.”

“The sacred cause of this country is larger than any one of us.”



Joe Biden has stayed true to these words again and again over a lifetime of service to the American people. Thank you, @POTUS. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 25, 2024

Former House speaker Nancy Pelosi, agreed: “Tonight, we saw President Joe Biden – one of America’s most consequential presidents – show that he is not only on the right side of history, but on the right side of the future.”

First Lady Jill Biden, who joined the president in the White House along with his son Hunter, daughter Ashley and granddaughter Finnegan, shared her love with the American public in her comments.

“To those who never wavered, to those who refused to doubt, to those who always believed, my heart is full of gratitude,” she wrote on the platform.

To those who never wavered, to those who refused to doubt, to those who always believed, my heart is full of gratitude.



Thank you for the trust you put in Joe—now it’s time to put that trust in Kamala.



Love,

Jill pic.twitter.com/NakOWknWlC — Dr. Jill Biden (@DrBiden) July 25, 2024

Biden’s disastrous debate performance against Donald Trump last month was the key to his undoing, causing dozens of senior Democrats to disavow his reelection dreams and calling on him to stand aside from the presidential race.

Following his speech – and decision to exit the race – some of those same Democrats heaped praise on Biden.

Thank you, President Biden, for so many accomplishments for our country, for your recognition of the dangerous reality of this moment, and for your sacrifice to preserve our democracy. — Lloyd Doggett (@RepLloydDoggett) July 25, 2024

Lloyd Doggett, who was the first senior Democrat to call for Biden to stand down, thanked him for his “sacrifice to preserve our democracy”.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, who is tipped to be on the shortlist for Harris’ running mate, commended Biden for being “patriot, a President who has gotten historic stuff done, and a fighter for our country”.

Tonight, we saw President Joe Biden – one of America’s most consequential presidents – show that he is not only on the right side of history, but on the right side of the future.



America has been blessed by the wisdom and magnificent leadership of President Joe Biden as he has… — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 25, 2024

While most Democrats were full of admiration for the president, Rep Jared Moskowitz noted that Biden “didn’t look as good or sound as good,” despite saying it was “one of the best speeches he has given.”

Meanwhile, many Republicans are yet to comment on Biden’s address though Trump quickly – and scathingly – weighed in, claiming he was “barely understandable” and “sooo bad” in a Truth Social post.

Donald Trump slammed the president’s speech, claiming that a points, Biden was ‘barely understandable’ ( AP )

Republican South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham said he respects the president for not seeking re-election and added that he knows that “for the last 50 years he has tried to do his best for America”.

Alabama Rep Robert Aderholt said that the president parroted sound bites from other primetime campaign speeches from the rest of his term with Fox News’ The Five anchor Dana Perino agreeing: “Ohhhhhh so this is state of the union speech. Got it.”

CNN’s senior political commentator Van Jones somewhat agreed with Trump that Biden’s “words aren’t clear,” but said the president bowed out with honor.

“That’s a good man, he fell on the sword. He fell on his sword, most heroes, they fight to the bitter end. He fell on his sword. He’s an old guy, but the heart’s still there,” he said.