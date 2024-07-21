Support truly

After weeks of mounting pressure from within his own party, Joe Biden has now announced that he is dropping out of the 2024 presidential race.

In a letter posted on X on Sunday, the president said that “it has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President” and that, though he intended to seek reelection, he now believes it is in “the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term”.

“I believe today what I always have: that there is nothing America can’t do - when we do it together. We just have to remember we are the United States of America,” he said.

In a follow-up post, he endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to replace him on top of the Democratic party’s ticket.

Biden’s announcement came after 37 Democratic and Independent lawmakers, including five senators, publicly called on him to drop out of the race for the White House — while Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi, and other prominent Democrats privately expressed their doubts he could continue as the party’s candidate.

Here are the 37 lawmakers who publicly called for the president to stand aside:

Biden reaffirmed his commitment to his re-election bid on Monday in a letter he shared on his X account ( EPA )

1: Lloyd Doggett — Texas

Doggett, 77, became the first senior party member to break rank on July 2 and call for Biden to give up the Democratic ticket to make way for a “new generation of leaders.”

It came just days after the president’s disaster debate performance against Donald Trump on June 27, which thrust his mental fitness under the spotlight.

2. Raul Grijalva — Arizona

A day after Doggett called for Biden to step down as nominee, Grijalva did the same. His rationale: Democrats need to be able to “put up a fight” against Trump, he told The New York Times.

“What he needs to do is shoulder the responsibility for keeping that seat — and part of that responsibility is to get out of this race,” the 76-year-old said.

3. Seth Moulton — Massachusetts

On July 3, Moulton, 45, raised alarm bells that Biden would lose out to Trump come November. By Thursday he released a fully fledged statement calling for the president to bow out.

After praising the president’s service to the country, he urged Biden to “step aside to let new leaders rise up and run against Donald Trump,” he said in an interview with WBUR. Later he said the president had failed to recognize him at a D-Day event in June.

4. Mike Quigley — Illinois

Quigley, 65, spoke with MSNBC following Biden’s ABC interview on the evening of July 5 where he declared only the “Lord almighty” could usher him away from office. Quigley retracted his support for Biden and called for him to step aside.

“The only thing that you can do now to cement that for all time and prevent utter catastrophe is to step down and let someone else do this,” he told host Chris Hayes.

5. Angie Craig — Minnesota

Biden’s ABC interview was also a nail-in-coffin moment for Craig, 52, who gave the call on July 6.

She maintained that she respected the incumbent president, however, she does not believe he will be able to beat Trump come election time.

“If we truly believe that Donald Trump and Maga Republicans must be stopped, there is only a small window left to make sure we have a candidate best equipped to make the case and win,” she said.

6. Adam Smith — Washington

After privately calling for Biden’s resignation on Sunday, 59-year-old Smith finally declared that the president should drop out in a CNN interview on July 8. He cited the inability of the incumbent to hammer home the party’s message to be the tipping point.

“Here’s the thing, we have an incredibly strong message… the president has shown he is not capable of delivering that message,” he told the outlet.

Smith also said he grew tired of the White House’s “be quiet, fall in line” message, which he added isn’t working.

7. Mikie Sherrill — New Jersey

Sherrill, 52, joined the chorus of congressional Democrats calling on the president to step down to allow another person to run for the nomination on July 9.

“I am asking that he declare that he won’t run for reelection and will help lead us through a process toward a new nominee,” she said in a statement.

The representative said the consequences of a Trump presidency are too grave “to stay silent”.

8. Pat Ryan — New York

On July 10, New York Representative Pat Ryan added to the growing list of Democratic House members to call on Biden to step aside.

As one of the most vulnerable incumbents in the Democratic caucus, Ryan told The New York Times that “I’d be doing a grave disservice if I said he was the best candidate to serve this fall.”

He added: “For the good of our country, for my two young kids, I’m asking Joe Biden to step aside in the upcoming election and deliver on the promise to be a bridge to a new generation of leaders.”

9. Earl Blumenauer — Oregon

Representative Earl Blumenauer, 75, is the latest House Democrat to call for Biden to withdraw from the race for the White House on July 11.

After giving praise to the president for his “unprecedented achievements,” he delivered a damning final blow in a statement on Wednesday.

“While this is a decision for the president and the first lady, I hope they will come to the conclusion that I and others have: President Biden should not be the Democratic presidential nominee,” he said.

10. Ed Case — Hawaii

Hawaii Democrat Rep Ed Case of Hawaii called for Biden to drop out on July 11.

“My guidepost is what is the best way forward for our country. I do not believe President Biden should continue his candidacy for re-election as President,” Case says.

11. Brad Schneider — Illinois

Representative Brad Schneider of Illinois, a leading New Democrats member, says Joe Biden should “heroically pass the torch to a new generation of leadership”.

In a statement released on July 11, before listing Biden’s accomplishments, he writes: “If the history books were to be closed today, he would unquestionably be recorded as one of our great presidents.”

“I fear if he fails to make the right choice, our democracy will hang in the balance.”

12. Greg Stanton — Arizona

One of Biden’s earliest 2020 supporters says it is time for him to step aside, Democrat Congressman Greg Stanton, who represents Arizona’s 4th district and was formerly the mayor of Phoenix, added his name to the roster of lawmakers calling on Joe Biden to drop out for a younger generation of candidate.

He wrote on X: “I was one of President Biden's earliest supporters in 2020, and I'm proud of the progress we've made for Arizona.

“However the stakes in this election could not be higher. For our country's sake, it is time for the President to pass the torch to a new generation of leaders.”

13. Peter Welch — Vermont

The first senator to come forward, Welch wrote in an op-ed in The Washington Post that the stakes “could not be higher” in this year’s presidential race against Trump and that “valid questions” raised following the president’s diastrous debate performance could not be “ignored or dismissed.”

“I understand why President Biden wants to run. He saved us from Donald Trump once and wants to do it again. But he needs to reassess whether he is the best candidate to do so,” he wrote.

“In my view, he is not. For the good of the country, I’m calling on President Biden to withdraw from the race.”

14. Hillary Scholten — Michigan

Rep Hillary Scholten of Michigan also came out against a continued Biden candidacy on July 11. She wrote on X alongside a full statement: “President Joe Biden has served his country well, but for the sake of our democracy, he must pass the torch to a new candidate for the 2024 election.”

15. Jim Himes — Connecticut

Seconds after Biden finished speaking at his post-Nato summit solo press conference, at which he at times stumbled, Rep Jim Himes — the lead Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee — joined the calls for the president not to run again. He wrote on X: “Joe Biden’s record of public service is unrivaled. His accomplishments are immense. His legacy as a great president is secure.

“He must not risk that legacy, those accomplishments and American democracy to soldier on in the face of the horrors promised by Donald Trump.”

16. Scott Peters — California

Also responding to Biden’s NATO press conference was the San Diego representative, who shared a statement in which he said: “Today I ask President Biden to withdraw from the presidential campaign.”

Peters argued that ”the stakes are high, and we are on a losing course” and added: “My conscience requires me to speak up and put loyalty to the country and to democracy ahead of my great affection for, and loyalty to, the president and those around him.

“The debate raised real concern among elected leaders, supporters, and voters that the president will not be able to wage a winning campaign. This was not a blip. And while the Biden campaign claims the post-debate national polls remain relatively unchanged, polling in the swing states has worsened alarmingly.”

Peters concluded: “We must find a candidate from our deep bench of talent who can defeat Donald Trump... [who] must be selected through a fair and transparent process.”

17. Eric Sorensen — Illinois

Aslo issuing a statement after Biden’s Nato presser was the Illinois Democrat, who represents parts of Rockford, Bloomington-Normal, Peoria and the Illinois side of the Quad Cities region.

In a post on X, Sorensen wrote: “President Joe Biden is a good man who has spent the bulk of his life in service to our country. His work has been devoted to growing the middle class and building opportunity for all people.

“In 2020, Joe Biden ran for president with the purpose of putting country over party. Today, I am asking him to do that again.

“It is more important than ever that our neighbors have a candidate for president who will communicate a positive vision for every person in this country.

“Someone who can demonstrate the strength and wisdom needed to lead us through the worst storms. A leader who will stand up to the present threats against democracy.

“I believe our best days are still ahead. And today, I am hopeful President Biden will step aside in his campaign for president.”

18. Brittany Pettersen — Colorado

The freshman representative became the 18th congressional Democrat to call on the president to drop out.

In a statement on July 12, he said: “Joe Biden saved our country once, and I’m joining the growing number of people in my district and across the country to ask him to do it again.

“Please pass the torch to one of our many capable Democratic leaders so we have the best chance to defeat Donald Trump, who is the greatest threat to the foundation of this country that we have ever faced.”

19. Mike Levin – California

On Friday 12 July, the battleground Democrat became the fifth member to call on Biden to go since his Thursday press conference at the end of the NATO summit.

“First, let me say that President Biden has been an outstanding leader, not only of our nation, but of the entire free world. Making this statement is not easy,” Levin said.

He added: “I have deep respect for President Biden’s five plus decades of public service and incredible appreciation for the work we’ve done together these last three and a half years. But I believe the time has come for President Biden to pass the torch.

“Once again, our national mettle must be forged in the crucible of history. It is time to move forward. With a new leader. Together.”

20. Adam Schiff — California

The high-ranking California Democrat, who is running for a Senate seat this fall, told The Los Angeles Times that while the “choice to withdraw from the campaign is President Biden’s alone, it is time for him “to pass the torch.” Schiff added that he would support whoever replaced Biden should he step down.

“A second Trump presidency will undermine the very foundation of our democracy, and I have serious concerns about whether the President can defeat Donald Trump in November.”

21. Jon Tester — Montana

A senator whose seat is looking extremely vulnerable right now, Tester came forward publicly to call on Biden to make way on July 18.

“I have worked with President Biden when it has made Montana stronger, and I’ve never been afraid to stand up to him when he is wrong,” he wrote in a statement posted to X.

“And while I appreciate his commitment to public service and our country, I believe President Biden should not seek reelection to another term.”

22. Sean Casten — Illinois

Representative Sean Casten penned an op-ed that appeared in The Chicago Tribune on July 19 calling on the president to “pass the torch”.

“It is with a heavy heart and much personal reflection that I am therefore calling on Joe Biden to pass the torch to a new generation,” Casten wrote.

“To manage an exit with all the dignity and decency that has guided his half-century of public service. To cement his legacy as the president who saved our democracy in 2020 and handed it off to trusted hands in 2024 who could carry his legacy forward.”

23. Jim Costa — California

The California Democrat told CBS Thursday that it is time for Biden to leave the race and said that more Democrats may follow. “I am proud of the work we have done to pass monumental legislation that is leading to the first real investments in our communities in decades,” he wrote in a statement.

“For the good of the country, I think it is time for the President to pass the torch to the next generation to carry on the legacy he started.”

24-27. Jared Huffman — California; Marc Veasey — Texas; Chuy Garcia — Illinois; Marc Pocan — Wisconsin

In a joint message to Biden Friday morning, Representative Huffman and three other congressional Democrats called on the president to step aside from the race. “Mr. President, with great admiration for you personally, sincere respect for your decades of public service and patriotic leadership, and deep appreciation for everything we have accomplished together during your presidency, it is now time for you to pass the torch to a new generation of Democratic leaders,” they wrote.

“We must have the reality that widespread public concerns about your age and fitness are jeopardizing what should be a winning campaign … Passing the torch would fundamentally change the trajectory of the campaign.”

28. Martin Heinrich — New Mexico

The New Mexico Democrat became the third senator to call on Biden to drop out of the race, writing in a statement Friday that “while the decision to withdraw from the campaign is President Biden’s alone, I believe it is in the best interests of our country for him to step aside.”

“The return of Donald Trump to the White House poses an existential danger to our democracy. We can defeat him in November, and we need a candidate who can do that.”

29. Greg Landsman — Ohio

Democrat Greg Landsman, who represents Ohio’s first congressional district, joined the growing chorus of lawmakers Friday calling on Biden to drop out. Landsman wrote on X: “After weeks of consideration and hundreds of conversations with constituents, I have come to the conclusion that Joe Biden is no longer the best person to make that case.”

“I respect Joe Biden. He saved our democracy in 2020. He cares deeply about our country, he cares deeply about our democracy, he cares deeply about freedom, and he cares deeply about working people,” he added.

“It is time for President Biden to step aside and allow us to nominate a new leader who can reliably and consistently make the case against Donald Trump and make the case for the future of America.”

30. Zoe Lofgren — California

Representative Zoe Lofgren, a close Bay Area ally of Nancy Pelosi who served as a member of the January 6 committee, joined Democrats Friday urging the president to step aside. In a letter sent to Biden, Lofgren wrote “your candidacy is on a trajectory to lose the White House and potentially impact crucial House and Senate races down the ballot.”

“I urge you to step aside from our Party’s nomination to allow another Democratic candidate to compete against and beat Donald Trump in the November election.”

31. Kathy Castor — Florida

Representative Kathy Castor, the former chair of the House select committee on the climate crisis, joined the growing list on Friday.

“I think it’s an exciting time to possibly pass the torch,” Castor told local outlet WFLA.

“Kamala Harris is a fighter and I have full confidence in her,” she continued.

32. Betty McCollum — Minnesota

Representative Betty McCollum called for Biden to drop out of the race and called for Kamala Harris to run alongside Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

“Winning in November and defeating Trump’s dangerous, hate-filled agenda must be Democrats’ sole focus,” McCollum said, per local outlet Fox 9. “To give Democrats a strong, viable path to winning the White House, I am calling upon President Biden to release his delegates and empower Vice-President Harris to step forward to become the Democratic nominee for President.”

“If she becomes our Democratic nominee, Vice-President Harris will need a strong Midwestern running-mate and I encourage her and the Democratic delegates to consider a successful leader who has been a teacher, soldier, football coach, former-member of Congress, and a proven winner – Minnesota’s Gov. Tim Walz.”

33. Morgan McGarvey — Kentucky

Representative Morgan McGarvey praised Biden’s policy record but said the president should “not be our nominee in November.”

“But the stakes of this election are too high and we can’t risk the focus of the campaign being anything other than Donald Trump, his MAGA extremists, and the mega-wealthy dark money donors who are prepared to destroy our path toward a more perfect union with Trump’s Project 2025,” McGarvey said in a statement.

Project 2025 — a blueprint for Trump’s presidency spearheaded by the Heritage Foundation and more than a dozen former Trump administration officials — is essentially a wishlist for his future administration. The 900-page document includes plans to expand his executive authority, replace civil servants with ideologically aligned appointees, crush abortion rights and impose an anti-immigrant agenda.

34. Gabe Vasquez — New Mexico

Representative Gabe Vasquez was among the 13 lawmakers who called for Biden to step down on July 19 alone.

“President Joe Biden is an honorable public servant who has dedicated his career to bettering the lives of all Americans,” Vasquez said in a statement.

“However, I believe too many of our fundamental freedoms and the wellbeing of our nation are at risk under a Trum presidency and President Biden should step aside to give Democrats the best opportunity to win this November,” he continued.

35. Sherrod Brown — Ohio

Sherrod Brown is now the fourth Democratic senator to call on the president to quit the 2024 race.

“Over the last few weeks, I’ve heard from Ohioans on important issues, such as how to continue to grow jobs in our state, give law enforcement the resources to crack down on fentanyl, protect Social Security and Medicare from cuts, and prevent the ongoing efforts to impose a national abortion ban,” Brown told NBC News.

““I agree with the many Ohioans who have reached out to me,” Brown continued. “At this critical time, our full attention must return to these important issues. I think the President should end his campaign.”

36. Mark Takano — California

Representative Mark Takano echoed rhetoric used by many of his Democratic colleagues, calling on Biden to “pass the torth” to his vice president.

“President Biden’s greatest accomplishment remains saving democracy in 2020. He can and must do so again in 2024—by passing the torch to Vice President Harris as the Democratic Party Presidential nominee,” Takano said. “It has become clear to me that the demands of a modern campaign are now best met by the Vice President, who can seamlessly transition into the role of our party’s standard bearer.”

37. Joe Manchin — West Virginia

Senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat for many years before switching to Independent in 2024, called on Biden to drop out on July 21. He announced last year he will not seek re-election after finishing his term.

“I came to the decision with a heavy heart that it’s time to pass the torch to a new generation,” Manchin said.

Manchin is the fifth senator to make this plea.

Gustaf Kilander, Oliver O’Connell, Joe Sommerlad and Katie Hawkinson contributed to this report