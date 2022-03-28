✕ Close Biden calls for 'dictator' Putin to be removed from power during Poland speech

President Joe Biden returned home on Sunday fighting off criticism from world leaders and experts for the unscripted shot the president took at Vladimir Putin over the weekend in which he remarked that the Russian president “cannot remain in power”. The comments, which many critics say could inflame tensions and harden Mr Putin’s resolve, seemed to distract from what would otherwise be considered a successful four-day trip to Europe.

Biden aides swiftly came in over the weekend to walk back the president’s comments, explaining in interviews that Mr Biden had not been calling for a regime change in Russia but had rather been underscoring that Mr Putin “cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbours or the region,” one administration official told reporters.

The president’s remarks were made as he toured Poland, Nato’s front line as the invasion of Ukraine continues, where Mr Biden warned Russia not to tread one inch on Nato-aligned soil.

On the coattails of the president’s controversial remarks about the Russian president, he was also returning home to an American electorate that his administration has struggled to regain their footing with in recent weeks as the president’s approval ratings have continued to bottom out on issues that matter most to them, such as the economy, the ongoing pandemic and an increasingly complicated foreign policy crisis.