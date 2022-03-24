Biden news – live: Nato press conference underway as president’s approval rating stalls over Russia stance
President Joe Biden is meeting with G7 leaders after this morning’s extraordinary summit of Nato member states at the alliance’s headquarters in Brussels. Thursday’s meetings are to coordinate with Nato allies on military assistance for Ukraine, new sanctions on Russia, and the boosting of defences in Eastern Europe. The US has also now officially accused Russian forces of war crimes in Ukraine.
Further meetings are scheduled for Thursday afternoon including with European Council President Charles Michel after which the president will address the council’s summit on the Ukraine war.
Along with the prospect of a new multilateral approach to Russia and its military actions, there are reports that the US is considering welcoming as many as 100,000 refugees displaced by the Russian invasion. That would represent one of the country’s biggest refugee intakes in years, but would be only a drop in the ocean as millions of Ukrainians flee their homes in search of safety.
When Mr Biden travels to Poland on Friday, the possibility of a visit to the border with Ukraine has surfaced, though there has been no confirmation from the White House.
At home, the latest polling shows the majority of Americans want the president to take a tougher stance on Russia, while his approval rating remains unchanged since the beginning of the conflict in Europe.
A final shouted question about the effectiveness of sanctions.
“Sanctions never deter,” the president says, while adding it’s “the maintenance of sanctions” and “increasing the pain” that could change Putin’s trajectory.
Biden asked about the 2024 election
“The next election, I’d be very fortunate if I had that same man running against me,” President Biden says of former President Trump.
Asked if he will visit refugees while in Poland he says he’s not supposed to say where he’s going.
“I plan on attempting to see those folks as well as I hope ...,” he said. He stopped himself before he revealed his destination. “I hope I get to see a lot of people.”
Should Russia be removed from the G20?
“My answer is yes” Russia should be removed from the G20, Biden says, but it’s up to all the G20 members to decide. If others in G20 don’t agree, then Ukraine should be able to attend the G20 and observe, he says.
Food shortages “are going to be real” as a result of Western sanctions on Russia as it and Ukraine “are the breadbasket of Europe,” says Biden.
He spoke about the US and Canada stepping in to make up the shortfall of wheat and discussed an end to limitations on food exports with the Europeans.
Biden asked about his conversation with China’s Xi Jinping.
He says he made no threats, but made it clear to him that there would be consequences if he aided Russia and he would put his economy at risk.
“China understands that its economic future is much more tied to the West than to Russia.”
Biden asked about chemical weapons.
President says “we would respond” if Putin used chemical weapons in Ukraine, and that the nature of the response would depend on the nature of the attack.
President Joe Biden opens his Nato press conference saying “our weapons are flowing into Ukraine as I speak.”
“We will welcome 100,000 Ukrainians to the United States with a focus of re-uniting families,” he continues.
“Putin was banking on NATO being split,” President Biden says. “NATO has never — never — been more united than it is today. Putin is getting exactly the opposite of what he intended to have since going into Ukraine.”
Court hears Michigan governor kidnapping sought to ‘ignite’ civil war and stop Biden election
A man who pleaded guilty to participating in a plot to kidnap Michigan’s Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer told a courtroom that his alleged co-conspirators sought to “ignite” a civil war and disrupt the 2020 presidential election before they were targeted in a stunning FBI sting.
Star witness Ty Garbin, who described building a mock set of the governor’s home to practise how they would plan to break in, said the group “wanted to cause as much a disruption as possible to prevent Joe Biden from getting into office.”
Alex Woodward reports.
