President Joe Biden is meeting with G7 leaders after this morning’s extraordinary summit of Nato member states at the alliance’s headquarters in Brussels. Thursday’s meetings are to coordinate with Nato allies on military assistance for Ukraine, new sanctions on Russia, and the boosting of defences in Eastern Europe. The US has also now officially accused Russian forces of war crimes in Ukraine.

Further meetings are scheduled for Thursday afternoon including with European Council President Charles Michel after which the president will address the council’s summit on the Ukraine war.

Along with the prospect of a new multilateral approach to Russia and its military actions, there are reports that the US is considering welcoming as many as 100,000 refugees displaced by the Russian invasion. That would represent one of the country’s biggest refugee intakes in years, but would be only a drop in the ocean as millions of Ukrainians flee their homes in search of safety.

When Mr Biden travels to Poland on Friday, the possibility of a visit to the border with Ukraine has surfaced, though there has been no confirmation from the White House.

At home, the latest polling shows the majority of Americans want the president to take a tougher stance on Russia, while his approval rating remains unchanged since the beginning of the conflict in Europe.