Biden ‘ready to respond directly’ in State of the Union if bombs are dropping in Ukraine as he speaks
Joe Biden is reportedly ready to respond directly if bombs are falling in Ukraine during his state of the union address.
Aware of the potential for a literal “split screen” moment when television networks could opt to broadcast his speech alongside what is happening in Ukraine, the president has been working to address whatever the latest news from Kyiv, or other cities.
“The 9pmET speech will occur around the same time that shelling and strikes typically begin in the early morning hours in Ukraine,” CNN said on Tuesday, ahead of the president second address to both chambers of Congress, and officially his first State of the Union.
“President Biden’s team has been closely monitoring the column of Russian forces that had been advancing toward Kyiv, and are aware of Russian warnings that it plans to carry out strikes on facilities in the Ukrainian capital.”
The network said a large portion of the president’s speech would address Russia and Ukraine, and therefore they hope it will not appear out of touch, even as a column of Russian forces approaches the Ukraine capital.
Ukraine-Russia news – live: New blasts rock Kyiv after deadly TV tower attack as Putin warns residents to flee
But they are bracing for the prospect of renewed violence in Ukraine happening at the same time he is speaking, and believe they have written a speech that can reflect those realities.
More follows....
