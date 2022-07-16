✕ Close Biden says US would use force as ‘last resort’ to prevent Iranian nuclear weapons

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman fired back at President Joe Biden when he was confronted about the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi during the highly controversial meeting between the two leaders.

A source said that – when confronted about ordering the death of Saudi dissident and Washington Post journalist Khashoggi – MSB brought up two incidents that he said reflected badly on the US: the US military abuse of prisoners at Iraq’s Abu Ghraib prison and the death of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.

Mr Biden told reporters that he had pressed MBS about Khashoggi’s “outrageous” murder during a wide-ranging meeting between US and Saudi top officials.

“I made my view crystal clear ... for an American president to be silent on an issue of human rights is inconsistent with who we are and with who I am,” he said.

This came after Mr Biden came under fire for fist-bumping the man believed to have ordered the death of Khashoggi.

The president’s Middle East trip also continued on Saturday with a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Kadhimi in Jeddah where they discussed the two nations’ bilateral partnership and their determination to ensure that ISIS can never resurge.