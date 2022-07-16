Biden news - live: MBS hits back at President over Jamal Khashoggi murder
Biden says US would use force as ‘last resort’ to prevent Iranian nuclear weapons
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman fired back at President Joe Biden when he was confronted about the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi during the highly controversial meeting between the two leaders.
A source said that – when confronted about ordering the death of Saudi dissident and Washington Post journalist Khashoggi – MSB brought up two incidents that he said reflected badly on the US: the US military abuse of prisoners at Iraq’s Abu Ghraib prison and the death of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.
Mr Biden told reporters that he had pressed MBS about Khashoggi’s “outrageous” murder during a wide-ranging meeting between US and Saudi top officials.
“I made my view crystal clear ... for an American president to be silent on an issue of human rights is inconsistent with who we are and with who I am,” he said.
This came after Mr Biden came under fire for fist-bumping the man believed to have ordered the death of Khashoggi.
The president’s Middle East trip also continued on Saturday with a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Kadhimi in Jeddah where they discussed the two nations’ bilateral partnership and their determination to ensure that ISIS can never resurge.
How Biden is spending his last day in Saudi Arabia
President Joe Biden is spending the last day of his controversial Saudi Arabia trip meeting with the leaders of Iraq, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
The president first met Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, Egyptian President El Sisi and UAE President Sheik Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan individually before attending the Gulf Cooperation Council summit.
Russian officials visited Iran to examine drones, White House says
Russian officials visited Iran on at least two separate occasions to examine drones that they are considering using for its war on Ukraine, according to the White House.
National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Saturday that US intelligence shows a Russian delegation visited an Kashan airfield in central Iran on June 8 and July 5.
During the visit, the Iranian military showed them the Shahed-191 and Shahed-129 drones.
CNN first reported the incidents along with a satellite image of the UAVs in flight at the airfield while a Russian delegation transport plane was on site.
Mr Sullivan said the visits suggest “ongoing Russian interest” in procuring the “attack-capable” UAVs or Unmanned Aerial Vehicles.
“We have information that the Iranian government is preparing to provide Russia with several hundred UAVs, including weapons-capable UAVs,” Mr Sullivan said.
“We assess an official Russian delegation recently received a showcase of Iranian attack-capable UAVs.
“We are releasing these images captured in June showing Iranian UAVs that the Russian government delegation saw that day. This suggests ongoing Russian interest in acquiring Iranian attack-capable UAVs.”
He added: “To our knowledge, this is the first time a Russian delegation has visited this airfield for such a showcase.”
MSB fired back at Biden when he raised Khashoggi’s murder
The Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman fired back at President Joe Biden when he was confronted about the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, according to a report.
A source familiar with the controversial meeting between the two leaders told CNN that MSB responded by bringing up the US military abuse of prisoners at Iraq’s Abu Ghraib prison and the death of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.
The source said that MSB told Mr Biden that the two incidents reflected badly on the US.
Back in 2004, graphic photos emerged from the Abu Ghraib prison showing US military personnel torturing and sexually abusing Iraqi prisoners captured and held there at the start of the US invasion of the country. The photos eventually led to the conviction of 11 US soldiers.
Meanwhile, Abu Akleh was shot and killed back in May while she was covering an Israeli military operation in the West Bank.
The US has come under fire for its response to her death, with the journalist’s family and Palestinian officials urging officials to hold Israel to account.
On Friday, Mr Biden visited the West Bank alongside Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas where he insisted that the US was committed to gettign a “full and transparent accounting” of her killing.
The Saudi crown prince raised the two incidents after the US president told him he believes he is responsible for ordering the murder of Khashogg – something that US intelligence has shown. MSB denied responsibility.
Biden says he took MBS to task over Jamal Kashoggi murder
President Joe Biden’s first day in Saudi Arabia ended with him unable to avoid a moment he and his advisers had taken great pains to avoid: a televised fist-bump with the man who ordered the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Kashoggi.
The brief encounter between Mr Biden and Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi crown prince who is widely known by his initials, MBS, took place not long after Mr Biden’s arrival in the kingdom for two days of meetings with Saudi officials and leaders from across the Gulf region.
Andrew Feinberg reports for The Independent.
Biden says he took MBS to task over journalist’s murder on first day in Saudi Arabia
‘With respect to the murder of Kashoggi, I raised it at the top of the meeting, making it clear what I thought of it at the time, and what I think of it now’
Biden fist bumps Saudi crown prince
The much-anticipated meeting between Joe Biden and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman began shortly after the US president touched down in Jeddah on the next leg of his Middle East tour.
On arrival at the Al Salam Royal Palace on Friday, Mr Biden emerged from the “the Beast” and fist-bumped the crown prince who stood ready to greet him.
The pair then entered the palace to begin their closed-door bilateral meeting with King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud.
Joe Biden fist bumps Saudi crown prince on arrival in Jeddah
The greeting sparked controversy as the president begins the closed-door bilateral meeting
Biden told he ‘cannot buy solution’ to Palestine occupation
Joe Biden has been accused of attempting to “buy a solution” to Israel’s half-century-long occupation of Palestine as it was revealed that he would be pledging more than $300 million (£250m) in aid.
On Friday, the US president met his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem – in the Israeli-controlled West Bank – where people gathered to protest his arrival.
Lamiat Sabin reports.
Biden in West Bank but told he ‘cannot buy solution’ to Palestine occupation
Palestinian protesters have been demonstrating against the US president’s arrival
ICYMI: Biden’s arrival in Saudi Arabia makes history
President Joe Biden on Friday arrived in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, for two days of meetings with Saudi officials and leaders from across the Gulf region, less than one day after the kingdom announced it would open its’ airspace to all carriers, including those departing from Israel.
Mr Biden arrived aboard Air Force One at 5.53 pm local time, just under two hours after taking off from Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv. The president’s plane was the second-ever flight to travel directly from Israel to Saudi Arabia, the first such flight having been made by a charter plane carrying the White House press corps several hours earlier.
Nevertheless he was the first US president to make such a trip.
Biden arrives in Saudi Arabia after kingdom opens airspace to flights from Israel
The visit to Saudi Arabia is part of Mr Biden’s strategy for “ensuring that there is not a vacuum in the Middle East for China and Russia to fill,” and to show that the US intends to play a “critical role” in the “strategically vital region,” according to Mr Biden’s national security adviser
Ilhan Omar says Saudi trip ‘sends wrong message' on human rights
Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota criticised President Joe Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia, saying it sends the wrong message about the United States’ position on human rights.
The Minnesota Democrat and member of the Squad, who is a refugee from Somalia, said Mr Biden’s trip goes back on his word that he would make Saudi Arabia a “pariah nation” after the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.
Eric Garcia reports from Capitol Hill.
Omar says Biden’s trip to Saudi Arabia: ‘sends the wrong message’
‘Starting this trend of saying you’re going to do one thing on foreign policy, and not really is harmful’, the Squad member tells The Independent as Joe Biden visits Saudi Arabia.
As Biden visits Saudi Arabia, many still targeted by official clampdown
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s reputation as a brazen leader who has ruthlessly silenced critics and dissent will cast a shadow over his meeting on Friday with US President Joe Biden.
The royal has sidelined top princes who could pose a threat and overseen Saudi Arabia’s war in Yemen. The 2018 killing of Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul still looms large — though the prince is credited with pushing through once-unthinkable changes, allowing women to drive and travel freely, permitting concerts, opening movie theaters and de-fanging the once-feared religious police.
Read more:
As Biden visits, a look at those targeted in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s crown prince is credited for pushing through bold reforms
ICYMI: Biden secures deal on Red Sea islands and Israeli use of Saudi airspace
It was reported on Thursday that President Joe Biden helped cement an agreement between Israel, Saudi Arabia and Egypt that would resolve a long-standing dispute over a pair of islands in the Red Sea and allow Israeli aircraft to transit through Saudi airspace for the first time in history.
According to Axios, the agreement would allow the Saudis to take full control of Tiran and Sanafir islands, which have been a demilitarised zone since Egypt and Israel signed the 1979 peace treaty negotiated with the help of then-president Jimmy Carter.
Biden secures deal on Red Sea islands and Israeli use of Saudi airspace
The agreement brings Israel and Saudi Arabia closer to normalising relations
Mr Biden later issued the following statement before flying to Saudi Arabia on Friday:
Saudi Arabia’s historic decision to open its airspace for all civilian planes, including those flying to and from Israel, is an important step towards building a more integrated and stable Middle East region. While this opening has long been discussed, now, thanks to months of steady diplomacy between my Administration and Saudi Arabia, it is finally a reality. Today, I will be the first president of the United States to fly from Israel to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. As we mark this important moment, Saudi Arabia’s decision can help build momentum toward Israel’s further integration into the region, including with Saudi Arabia. I will do all that I can, through direct diplomacy and leader-to-leader engagement, to keep advancing this groundbreaking process.
