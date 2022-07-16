Joe Biden fist-bumps Saudi crown prince after vowing to make him ‘a pariah’ in 2019

Joe Biden greeted Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with a fist-bump shortly after touching down in Jeddah for the next leg of his Middle East tour.

On arrival at the Al Salam Royal Palace on Friday (15 July), the crown prince stood ready to greet the US president as he emerged from his car.

The meeting came less than three years after Mr Biden suggested he would make Saudi Arabia a “pariah” due to its human rights abuses.

