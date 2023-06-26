Biden says steps taken to make sure Putin couldn’t blame Wagner coup on US

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

After a weekend of chaos in Russia that appeared at one point to throw the entire future of Vladimir Putin’s control of the country into doubt, President Joe Biden says that his administration worked in response to ensure that the US and its allies couldn’t be blamed.

The president spoke briefly about the events of the past 72 hours in Russia, where Wagner Group mercenaries seized a major hub of Russia’s defence sector before turning their columns towards the nation’s capital.

Mr Biden told reporters that he had convened the US’s European allies to discuss the political fallout from the mess, and “to make sure that we’re all on the same page”.

“It’s critical that we’re coordinated in our response and we’re coordinated in what to anticipate,” he said, before adding that the assembled leaders had agreed that they could give Vladimir Putin “no excuse to blame this on the west, or to blame this on NATO”.

“We made clear that we were not involved,” he continued. “We had nothing to do with it. This was part of a struggle within the Russian system.”

More follows...