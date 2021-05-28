Girlfriend of officer Brian Sicknick who was killed in Capitol riot blasts GOP for blocking commission
‘I think it’s all talk and no action,’ Officer Brian Sicknick’s girlfriend, Sandra Garza, told CNN
Nathan Place
Friday 28 May 2021 23:43 comments
New York
The girlfriend of fallen Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick is furious at Republicans for voting down a commission to investigate the 6 January attack, she told CNN.
“I think it’s all talk and no action,” Sandra Garza told CNN’s Jake Tapper. “Clearly they’re not backing the blue.”
This is a breaking news story. More to follow
