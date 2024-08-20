Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A former staffer of the Obama-Biden administration with a rare neurological disorder made an impassioned plea for “relentless activism” in order to elect Kamala Harris this November.

Brian Wallach, who has Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, appeared on the first night of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) alongside his wife Sandra Abrevaya.

The couple met while working on the first presidential campaign of Barack Obama. Wallach joined the campaign in 2007 as its deputy political director for the New Hampshire primary. After the campaign, he worked at a law firm before joining the White House counsel’s office in 2011 and then became a federal criminal prosecutor in the US Attorney’s Office in Chicago.

Wallach received his diagnosis in 2017 and was given six months to live. On Monday, he appeared on stage in a wheelchair and received a standing ovation from convention attendees.

Brian Wallach and Sandra Abrevaya, health care advocates and founders of I Am ALS, speak during the Democratic National Convention Monday ( AP )

“We’ve seen just how relentless activism can beat the odds just like what Brian has been doing for seven years and that is what we need right now to elect Kamala Harris,” Abreyava said.

“We all want to make life better for the next generation and believe that people like Brian can be the first generation of survivors, and we can make life better for our caregivers too.”

ALS gradually robs a patient of their motor skills until the ability to walk, talk, stand and eat are gone. About 5,000 people in the US are diagnosed every year.

In January 2019, Wallach and Abreyava launched I Am ALS, a nonprofit galvanizing the voices of people living with the disease and their loved ones. Its tagline is, "ALS is relentless. So are we."

On December 23, 2021 Joe Biden signed the “Accelerating Access to Critical Therapies for ALS Act” (ACT for ALS) into law, which promised one billion dollars to fund new research and earlier access to treatments for terminally ill patients.

“We will also keep fighting alongside patients living with Parkinson’s, early onset dementia and Alzheimer’s,” Abrevaya told the DNC.

“This November we are voting for our future,” she said, adding on Wallach’s behalf, “because we plan to be around for it.”