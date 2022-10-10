Jump to content

Ex-White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson reportedly testifies in Georgia election probe

Cassidy Hutchinson is reportedly cooperating with the Fulton County district attorney’s office in Georgia

Andrew Feinberg
Monday 10 October 2022 20:15
The former White House aide whose bombshell testimony gave House January 6 committee members a window into former president Donald Trump’s actions on the day of the Capitol riot is reportedly cooperating with a Georgia-based criminal probe into Mr Trump’s push to overturn the 2020 election there.

According to CNN, former Mark Meadows assistant Cassidy Hutchinson is now aiding Fulton County, Georgia, district attorney Fani Willis’ ongoing probe into whether Mr Trump or his associates violated Georgia election laws by pressuring Peach State officials to throw out ballots after Mr Trump became the first Republican to lose there in decades.

Ms Hutchinson could provide the special grand jury Ms Willis is supervising with information on the actions of Mr Trump and his advisers in late 2020, when the then-president made several calls to pressure Georgia’s top elections official, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, and his staff, into throwing out mail-in ballots cast for Joe Biden.

Ms Willis has said her investigation will enter a pre-election quiet period to avoid the appearance of trying to influence votes, but the special grand jury could come out with a report on whether any crimes were committed by mid November.

