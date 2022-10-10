Ex-White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson reportedly testifies in Georgia election probe
Cassidy Hutchinson is reportedly cooperating with the Fulton County district attorney’s office in Georgia
The former White House aide whose bombshell testimony gave House January 6 committee members a window into former president Donald Trump’s actions on the day of the Capitol riot is reportedly cooperating with a Georgia-based criminal probe into Mr Trump’s push to overturn the 2020 election there.
According to CNN, former Mark Meadows assistant Cassidy Hutchinson is now aiding Fulton County, Georgia, district attorney Fani Willis’ ongoing probe into whether Mr Trump or his associates violated Georgia election laws by pressuring Peach State officials to throw out ballots after Mr Trump became the first Republican to lose there in decades.
Ms Hutchinson could provide the special grand jury Ms Willis is supervising with information on the actions of Mr Trump and his advisers in late 2020, when the then-president made several calls to pressure Georgia’s top elections official, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, and his staff, into throwing out mail-in ballots cast for Joe Biden.
Ms Willis has said her investigation will enter a pre-election quiet period to avoid the appearance of trying to influence votes, but the special grand jury could come out with a report on whether any crimes were committed by mid November.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies