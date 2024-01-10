Watch live: Republican Chris Christie makes announcement at Town Hall

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Republican Chris Christie holds a Town Hall-style event on Wednesday, 10 January.

It comes after the Associated Press reported that the former New Jersey governor is planning to announce he’s dropping his presidential bid, according to an anonymous source it said had "direct knowledge" of the Mr Christie's plans.

The town hall is taking place just hours before two of his rivals, Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis, meet for the fifth GOP presidential debate of the 2024 election cycle.

Mr Christie did not qualify for Wednesday's debate.

It comes after Mr Christie insisted on Tuesday that he did not plan to leave the race and brushed off calls for him to step aside.

"Let’s say I dropped out of the race right now and I supported Nikki Haley. And then three months from now, four months from now, when you’re ready to go to the convention, she comes out as his vice president. What will I look like? What will all the people who supported her at my behest look like?”, he said.