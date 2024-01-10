Republican Chris Christie was recorded on a hot mic saying that Ron DeSantis is “petrified” and Nikki Haley will get “smoked” as he prepared to announce that he is dropping out of the 2024 presidential race Wednesday, 10 January.

“Who’s punching above their weight and who’s getting a return on investment... She’s gonna get smoked. You and I both know it, she’s not up to this,” the former New Jersey governor said.

“DeSantis called me, petrified...” he added, before the microphone cut out.

It came before Christie made his announcement at a town hall event in Windham, New Hampshire.