CPAC 2023 – live: DeSantis skips four-day event as Trump and key GOP figures take the stage
America’s closely watched right-wing conference returns without notable GOP figures on the schedule
A four-day conference featuring prominent Republican officials, right-wing personalities and activist groups will convene on 1 March, with marquee speeches from Donald Trump, Nikki Haley, Mike Pompeo and Jair Bolsonaro, among others.
This year’s Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC, is also notable for who is not attending: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, widely considered among political analysts to enter the 2024 presidential race against Mr Trump.
Former Vice President Mike Pence and many top congressional Republicans, including newly selected House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, will also not be attending the conference, now being held in Maryland outside of Washington DC after stints in Florida and Texas.
The conference this year also does not appear to have coverage sponsorship from Fox News, while competing outlet Newsmax is listed as a presenting spnsor and far-right streaming service Real America’s Voice is named one of four participating sponsors.
Meanwhile, American Conservative Union chair Matt Schlapp, whose organisation runs the conference and who has served as a key figure elevating the former president and his movement, faces accusations of sexual misconduct from a former GOP campaign aide.
The allegations facing Matt Schlapp
Matt Schlapp has denied claims in a new lawsuit that he groped a male Republican strategist working for Herschel Walker’s failed US Senate campaign in Georgia.
Mr Schlapp, who is a close ally of Donald Trump and the chairman of the American Conservative Union, which organises CPAC, was accused of fondling the man as they drove in his car towards an Atlanta-area hotel in October.
Charlie Spies, a lawyer for Mr Schlapp and his wife, former Trump administration aide Mercedes Schlapp, issued a denial on their behalf last month.
The CPAC speaker lineup
From Wednesday through Saturday, some of the nation’s most prominent Republicans will address audiences of young activists, party officials, and veteran operatives as they make their respective cases for their own personal brands of conservatism.
The Indepedent’s John Bowden takes a look at the lineup of speakers at this year’s CPAC, including Trump, Nikki Haley, Mike Pompeo, Marjorie Taylor Greene and Ted Cruz:
Poll shows Trump with big lead on DeSantis as Florida governor and other GOP hopefuls skip CPAC
Trump holds a commanding lead over a field of potential Republican primary challengers as the 2024 campaign season approaches, with the former president garnering support from 55 per cent of self-identified GOP voters, a new Emerson College poll shows.
His next closest rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, only clocks in with support from a quarter of the hypothetical GOP primary electorate polled in the survey of 1,060 voters. That’s four percentage points lower than the 29 per cent who said they’d support the Florida governor in a similar survey last month.
Andrew Feinberg reports:
DeSantis team accused of threatening Trump fans with police outside of book signing
Notably absent from CPAC’s lineup this year? Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
His team, meanwhile, has been accused of threatening to call the police on a group of Trump supporters who were demonstrating outside of a book signing event at a Florida mall on Tuesday.
Far-right activist and white nationalist conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer recorded the group’s interaction with police and posted a video to social media:
Jair Bolsonaro will speak at CPAC this week
Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro is among prominent right-wing officials delivering remarks to the CPAC crowd this year.
America’s Frontline Doctors, the Covid denialist organisation sponsoring CPAC
This year’s CPAC will be sponsored by an advocacy organisation once dubbed “among the top purveyors” of Covid-19 misinformation by a member of Congress.
The group, called America’s Frontline Doctors, passes itself as any other medical organisation, but public health experts and critics have called the group “the 21st century, digital version of snake-oil salesmen” that promoted pseudoscientific Covid cures like using horse dewormer, fostered anti-vaccine sentiment, and abused donor funds.
The Independent’s Josh Marcus reports:
Donald Trump returns to CPAC
The annual Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC, returns today for another round of Republican grandstanding, grievance-airing and MAGA merchandise as the party and right-wing groups strategise ahead of critical 2024 races.
The four-day event that bills itself as the “largest and most influential gathering of conservatives in the world” returns to the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, for the first time in two years after relocating to Florida and then Texas to take advantage of those states’ more relaxed Covid-19 restrictions during the pandemic.
So, what might the twice-impeached president, currently under criminal investigation, have to say this time?
Judge clears Trump Georgia grand jury foreperson over ‘media tour’
Members of the Fulton County, Georgia, special purpose grand jury that examined former president Donald Trump’s effort to overturn his 2020 election loss in the Peach State are free to discuss the contents of the grand jury’s final report so long as they avoid speaking about their own internal discussions.
Judge Robert McBurney told ABC News on Monday that the former grand jurors are free to “talk about the final report” but said it could be “problematic” if they inadvertently “synthesise the testimony” heard during the investigation and the internal discussions about that testimony, which under Georgia law cannot be disclosed.
He explained to the network that he spoke to grand jurors at a “farewell session” and “reminded them of their oath, which is a statutory obligation that they not discuss with anyone outside their group their deliberations – that’s the one word that’s in the oath”.
Read more:
ICYMI: Fox News refuses to air advert revealing how stars rejected Trump election fraud claims: ‘They lied to you’
Fox News reportedly rejected a television advert from a progressive advocacy group and political action committee that highlighted recently uncovered reactions from the network’s top stars and executives to Donald Trump’s bogus election fraud claims and conspiracy theories surrounding a voting machine company that is suing the network for defamation.
The ad from MoveOn addresses viewers directly while quoting from text messages and emails uncovered in the lawsuit, which revealed how network personalities and Rupert Murdoch shared their behind-the-scenes irritation with false claims while the network continued to amplify them.
“Texts show they lied to you about the 2020 election for profit,” the ad says.
Read more:
What can we expect from Trump at CPAC this year?
Speaking of CPAC, Mr Trump is scheduled to cap off the four-day festival of anti-woke grievance airing with a Saturday speaking slot.
A number of high-profile Republicans, including Ron DeSantis and estranged former veep Mike Pence, are skipping the event this year, however.
So what we can we expect from Big Don – and will he be upstaged by Jair Bolsonaro?
Read more:
