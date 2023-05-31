DeSantis news – live: Ron DeSantis hits out at vaccine mandates and Hunter Biden in first rally as candidate
DeSantis officially entered 2024 presidential race last week, after months of speculation
Listen: Ron DeSantis’s presidential launch suffers major technical issues
Ron DeSantis gave his first 2024 campaign rally at an Iowa megachurch on Tuesday - attacking a predictable list of foes, including the federal government and its bureaucracy, Dr Fauci and Disney.
“No excuses, I will get the job done,” the Florida governor told the audience at Eternity Church on 30 May 30, in Clive, Iowa as he warned Republicans that they faced a Democratic sweep in 2024 if they did not learn to win elections again.
Earlier Mr DeSantis attacked his rival Donald Trump by saying “he’s taking the side of Disney in our fight down here in Florida. I’m standing for parents, I’m standing for children.”
Meanwhile, Florida attorney Michael Sasso, chosen by Mr DeSantis to be part of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District – given responsibility for Walt Disney World’s special tax district in legislation passed in February – has resigned just three months after taking the job.
This comes with Mr DeSantis facing three new lawsuits after he signed a new law just hours before announcing his presidential campaign last week making it harder to vote in the Sunshine State.
Chris Christie allies launch super PAC ahead of expected 2024 campaign
Allies of former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie have launched a new super PAC to support his expected candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination.
Christie has painted himself as the only potential candidate willing to directly take on former President Donald Trump, who is currently leading the GOP field by wide margins. The former governor and federal prosecutor was a longtime friend and adviser to Trump, but broke with the former president over his refusal to accept the results of the 2020 election, and has emerged as a leading Trump critic in the years since.
Report: As documents probe closes in, Trump attorneys worry some may snitch to feds
As the probe into whether former President Donald Trump or his advisers broke the law in their retention of documents including some potentially classified material from the White House nears its end, Mr Trump’s legal team is said to be fearing disloyalty.
The Daily Beast reported on Tuesday that the former president’s attorneys supposedly worry that some among them may decide to start talking to the Department of Justice, becoming witnesses in the case, as the attention of the agency turns to the actions of the legal team themselves.
Report: Trump lawyer discouraged from searching Mar-a-Lago office for documents
One of Donald Trump’s attorneys has said he was “waved off” from searching the former president’s office for classified documents in the weeks before FBI agents found more than 100 such records during a court-authorised search.
According to The Guardian, Evan Corcoran has told associates that several of the ex-president’s aides had told him he needed only to look in a storage room at Mr Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club when conducting a search so he could respond to a subpoena for the documents on Mr Trump’s behalf.
Kimberly Guilfoyle threatens DeSantis
Vocal Maga supporter Kimberly Guilfoyle on Saturday claimed that Ron DeSantis would “get hurt and damaged badly” by the Florida governor’s 2024 presidential bid against Donald Trump, the father of her boyfriend.
Sheila Flynn reports.
All the major lawsuits and investigations Trump is facing
Lawsuits and investigations hung over Mr Trump throughout his business career and then his political one, including actions like the bombshell $250m lawsuit from New York attorney general Letitia James against Mr Trump and three of his children for a host of allegedly fraudulent business practices, a suit which joins an estimated 4,000 cases Mr Trump has faced in his lifetime.
Things haven’t only gotten more complicated now that he’s a private citizen without the backing of the Justice Department. No former president has ever been indicted for criminal conduct.
The usually blustery ex-president may finally be feeling the heat, after reportedly telling an associate that since leaving office, he’s worried people across the country are going to be “suing me for the rest of my life.”
Here’s what you need to know about all the major investigations and lawsuits against Donald Trump.
Utah Republican Chris Stewart planning to resign from Congress
US Rep Chris Stewart, R-Utah, is planning to leave Congress due to his wife’s illness by the end of this year, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
The six-term Utah Republican will announce on Wednesday that he will likely leave office by the end of the year, leaving an open Republican seat on the House Appropriations and Intelligence committees. The person familiar with the matter spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak publicly prior to the planned announcement.
DeSantis takes swipe at Trump for cancelling his Iowa event
Trump boasts about poll numbers against DeSantis during rally
“Kayleigh “Milktoast”McEnany just gave out the wrong poll numbers on FoxNews,” the one-term president wrote on Truth Social.
I am 34 points up on DeSanctimonious, not 25 up. While 25 is great, it’s not 34. She knew the number was corrected upwards by the group that did the poll. The RINOS & Globalists can have her. FoxNews should only use REAL Stars!!!”
Scenes from first Ron DeSantis campaign rally
DeSantis hits familiar targets of Fauci, Disney and ‘wokeism’ and illegal immigration in first rally as 2024 candidate
Florida governor begins quest for GOP nomination without mention of Donald Trump.
John Bowden has all the details.
