Senator Dianne Feinstein of California requested that she be temporarily removed from the Senate Judiciary Committee this week after some Democrats said that her extended absence prevented the confirmation of judges.

Ms Feinstein, a former chairwoman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said that her recovery from shingles took longer than she initially expected. She initially planned to return by the end of the Senate’s March work period.

“Unfortunately, my return to Washington has been delayed due to continued complications related to my diagnosis,” she said in a statement that also noted she would continue to work from home. “I understand that my absence could delay the important work of the Judiciary Committee, so I’ve asked [Senate Majority] Leader [Chuck] Schumer to ask the Senate to allow another Democratic senator to temporarily serve until I’m able to resume my committee work.”

At 89, Ms Feinstein is the oldest-serving Senator. Earlier this year, she announced she would not seek re-election in 2024. In recent years, multiple news reports have chronicled her declining memory, which led to calls for her to resign.

But her most recent bout with shingles gave way to her taking an extended absence, which caused those calls to grow louder. Democrats have only a 51-49 majority. Representative Ro Khanna, who hails from Silicon Valley, most recently called for Ms Feinstein to resign.

Were she to resign, California Governor Gavin Newsom would nominate someone to replace her.

A Republican majority in the House of Representatives means that much of the rest of President Joe Biden’s agenda is stifled, which has led to Democrats confirming judicial nominees.

Earlier this year, the Senate held its 100th vote to confirm a judicial nominee of Mr Biden’s. Ms Feinstein’s illness meant that nominations could be stuck in a tie vote, which would make it more difficult for Mr Schumer to bring a confirmation to the vote to the Senate floor.

Additionally, newly-elected Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania had taken a leave to undergo treatment for depression after he suffered a stroke last year during his campaign.